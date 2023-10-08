After battling for years 21 Savage has officially been granted U.S. citizenship and the ability to travel internationally.
During Super Bowl weekend in 2019, Atlanta Rapper She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph better known as 21 Savage was detained by Immigration. They alleged he was from the United Kingdom and in the United States illegally. Of course, we all remember the immediate reaction with memes and jokes but the situation was no laughing matter.
For almost four years Savage has battled to gain citizenship and it has finally happened according to Complex.
“She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE. His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” Savage’s lawyer, Charles Kuck, said in a statement on Friday
21 confirmed the news by posting an emotional video on Instagram declaring he was “coming home” to the UK. It’s been a long time coming and UK fans are surely in for a treat when he touches down.
As anyone would Savage couldn’t wait to take a trip out the country and surprised fans at the last stop of his tour with Drake. After telling the crowd Savage couldn’t make it and bringing out J. Cole, Drake surprised the crowd with an epic intro for 21.
Even with status and success it still took years for 21 to become a U.S. citizen. Now it seems he’s ready to make up for lost time and is hitingt the road expeditiously.
