After years of criticism and questions surrounding his confusing relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, Drake finally has a response.

In a song titled “Another Late Night,” off his new album, For All the Dogs, Drake references the Stranger Things star by name. This comes five years after the Canadian rapper made headlines for befriending the then-14-year-old, saying he had a texting relationship with her.

“Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’,” Drake raps on the song. “Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s**t, it’s jaw-droppin’, really shockin’, ayy.”



