After years of criticism and questions surrounding his confusing relationship with Millie Bobby Brown, Drake finally has a response.
In a song titled “Another Late Night,” off his new album, For All the Dogs, Drake references the Stranger Things star by name. This comes five years after the Canadian rapper made headlines for befriending the then-14-year-old, saying he had a texting relationship with her.
“Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’,” Drake raps on the song. “Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s**t, it’s jaw-droppin’, really shockin’, ayy.”
Back in 2018, the Godzilla vs Kong actress revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood that the rapper had become a mentor of sorts, offering her advice about both fame and boys.
“I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic — a great friend and a great role model,” she said of the then-31-year-old. “We just texted each other the other day. He was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more.'”
After fans expressed concern over the teenager’s relationship with Drake, she defended their friendship in a note on her Instagram story, writing, “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird…”
Brown went on to write, “I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me. It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”
While the actress defended their relationship back then, this marks the first time Drake has referenced the chatter–though he didn’t so much clear his name as he just implied that bringing up said rumors to him and his crew would end poorly.
