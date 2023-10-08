See how Drake ethered his elder Joe Budden after the flip!

After Joe Budden blasted Drake’s pen on For All The Dogs, Drizzy lyrically let the chopper sing on social media.

“Cole used to rap about kid sh*t … And then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today,” he said.

Joe compared the Her Loss rapper to J. Cole , who collaborated on “First Person Shooter.” Many fans agreed that Cole’s feature washed him on his own song, while others believed the duo went bar for bar. The podcaster praised Cole’s grown man energy compared to Drake’s seemingly stunted growth.

Ice and Ish, Joe’s co-hosts defended the shoutouts to the younger generation as Drake’s recipe for relevance. The 43-year-old understands working to “appeal to everyone,” but he asserted that Drake is “the Golden Child” and “a different set of rules apply” to him.

Joe is literally Drake's biggest fan and this is well documented. All that typing Drake just did confirms he's surrounded by OVO Yes Men that are letting his musical legacy nose dive because no one is willing to be honest with him like Joe is. https://t.co/GSSur6VPc4

“I don’t give a f**k about you and Kai Cenat, [I know] that’s gon’ sound like hate,” he added. “Go find some n***as your f**kin’ age. Hang out with them. Get some of that sauce. F**k these kids.”

“I miss the Drake that was rapping for the rappers. I miss the Drake that when he dropped, the rappers hit him. Not these little f**kin’ kids,” he said.

He echoed internet comments that Drake didn’t live up to his legend.

Several comments clocked that valid question as the pot calling the kettle “beige.” For the record, when Joe was Drake’s age in 2016, he reportedly started dating 24-year-old Cyn Santana . Spider-Man pointing memes flooded social media over the hypocritical hype.

“Why are you still f*cking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire,” he said urging Drake to act his age and his bank account.

“He rappin’ for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album. You are 36! Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n*ggas and stop f*cking these 25-year-olds!” Joe contended.

Joe didn’t deny Drizzy’s talent or track record, but he criticized the “Slime You Out” star’s growth or lack thereof. The Canadian got fans’ hopes up about the return of the old Drake. However, that’s exactly the issue for the Love & Hip-Hop: New York alum. XXL reports Joe made it clear that he’s team “f*ck those kids” when it comes to Drake’s core fanbase.

It may be the right time for that break. Take a year or two off, refresh, and get some new experiences to talk about.

The backlash for this Drake album is loud. I'm seeing some of his biggest fans disappointed with it.

Nothing is off-limits for Joe Budden, especially a new album from one of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, he reviewed Drake’s For All The Dogs. Like many reactions to the Grammy winner’s eighth studio album, it didn’t quite curl over for the host.

Drake messily Mood Muzik-murked Joe Budden after he flamed For All The Dogs for putting the “mid” in a “mid-life crisis”: “Stop f*cking these 25-year-olds!”

Drake Dissertation Dissed Joe Budden Over His Hard-Hitting Critique Of For All The Dogs: “You Retired & We Never Hung up Your Jersey”

Regardless of what Joe Budden or anyone else thinks about Drake’s reign over rap, he proved he’s truly the King of Captions. He took to Instagram to respond to the critical comments. Drake wrote a thorough thinkpiece thrashing Joe for hating from outside the club. The former Degrassi star put him on blast as a washed-up rapper: “You retired, and we never hung up your jersey. We don’t even remember your number.”

Drake not writing no paragraph to Joe Budden if that criticism didn’t hit home — Bask (@baskgod) October 7, 2023

For someone so unbothered, Drake clearly had time on Saturday. The Search And Rescue rapper fired back, flexing that he does what he wants while Joe does what he can.

“You have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…” Drake wrote.

“You switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat,” he continued.

Everyone knows the musical history between Joe and Drake so he's only doing these stunts for his young fans who don't know any better. You can't mock the Mood Muzik tapes you know bar for bar https://t.co/7lLVrvRq1z — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) October 7, 2023

Drake is such a cornball man because it’s well documented that he is actually a Joe Budden stan lmao. Like he used to rap like him & everything https://t.co/3BGT74iccQ — TY-RIN (@GothamCityGoon) October 7, 2023

However, Hip-Hop fans clocked that Drake had to be a fan to reference (and allegedly borrow his flow) from Mood Muzik. Drizzy advised fellow artists to listen to their instincts rather than the “poster child of frustration and surrendering.” Jesus, take the wheel!

“Pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering,” Drake fired back.

Drake funny because he very wordy when niggas speak on him but still ain’t had no words for Pusha telling him OVO 40 was about to die next to the soundboard soon — The Vision (@ChiSoleCulture) October 7, 2023

He returned to relentlessly reading the host about his career.

“You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you,” he added.

Everybody been clowning the album so Drake pulled a “I know YOU ain’t laughing” — Van “Midnight Man” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) October 7, 2023

He is still acting. Aubrey is the actor, Drake is his greatest character. https://t.co/M2PPj39Wj7 — Gantt Chart Mami 🧞‍♀️💜 (@RedRobinYuumm) October 7, 2023

If that wasn’t enough of a fatality, Drake finished by throwing down his private jet like the big joker. Now that’s a “Rich Flex,” but it doesn’t really disprove Joe’s point either.

“I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole “everybody’s entitled to their opinion” is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions,” the Certified Lover Boy concluded.

Joe Budden said, aye man your music isn’t growing and Drake response to that was i own a plane. LMFAO. — Diego (@fuegoyego) October 7, 2023

According to Complex, Joe responded by doubling down: “You’ll grow up sooner or later… Father time is undefeated.”

Of course, the petty king couldn’t let Joe get the last word. He came back to Instagram with more serious shade, suggesting the Slaughterhouse star stay in his “retired” lane.

Drake posted a TikTok of Draymond Green famously flaming Paul Pierce during a 2017 Warriors vs. Clippers game.

Drake just posted Draymond Green’s legendary “you thought you was kobe” trash talk clip to IG 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XaurVn4OTd — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 7, 2023

“Keep chasing that farewell tour. They don’t love you like that. You can’t get no farewell tour! You thought you was Kobe?!” the sharp-tongued trash-talker yelled. “You thought you was Kobe,” he repeated on Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji.

Drake showed his late friend Virgil Abloh love for the last night of the It’s All A Blur tour before he added one more last word.

“Sorry one more thing… imagine listening to Mark Zuckerberg tell the next generation about good verses and turnt beats,” he wrote, captioning a screenshot from Joe’s show.

Whew! Don’t let the health hiatus fool you. Drake is still “locked in for now.”

Social media seemingly agreed that both sides of the beef came with heat and accuracy. Many comments didn’t take sides because they had similar content complaints about Drake and Joe.

Between this and Drake’s response… They’re both right about each other. And at this point they know too much about each other to not settle this by simply (and finally) making out. https://t.co/vlp3qZLvMz pic.twitter.com/MTrEJ2Yv8U — [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) October 7, 2023

At least extra-aggy exchange was warranted this time. Multiple comments joked that the last time Drizzy beefed with another man like this (instead of Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Esperanza Spalding), “he had to stop hiding the world from his child.”

So Drake has dissed Meg Thee Stallion, Rihanna, and Esperanza Spalding on his last two projects for ZERO REASONS. But still running from Pusha T… — Randi White (@RandiWhite) October 7, 2023

Drake only starts shit with women now, because last time he tried to beef with a man his secret child and blackface pics were exposed https://t.co/rM68h2wOlH — bluccia prada ᓚᘏᗢ (@_blusiara) October 6, 2023

Hopefully, Drake and Joe Budden got everything off their chests. If not, the internet won’t hesitate to grab the popcorn for another hilarious round.

What do you think of Drake and Joe Budden beefing over For All The Dogs?