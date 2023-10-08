Bossip Video
Drake messily Mood Muzik-murked Joe Budden after he flamed For All The Dogs for putting the “mid” in a “mid-life crisis”: “Stop f*cking these 25-year-olds!”

Drake x Joe Budden

Source: Amy Sussman/Manny Carabel / Getty

Nothing is off-limits for Joe Budden, especially a new album from one of the biggest names in Hip-Hop. On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, he reviewed Drake’s For All The Dogs. Like many reactions to the Grammy winner’s eighth studio album, it didn’t quite curl over for the host.

Joe didn’t deny Drizzy’s talent or track record, but he criticized the “Slime You Out” star’s growth or lack thereof. The Canadian got fans’ hopes up about the return of the old Drake. However, that’s exactly the issue for the Love & Hip-Hop: New York alum. XXL reports Joe made it clear that he’s team “f*ck those kids” when it comes to Drake’s core fanbase.

“He rappin’ for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album. You are 36! Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n*ggas and stop f*cking these 25-year-olds!” Joe contended.

“Why are you still f*cking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire,” he said urging Drake to act his age and his bank account.

Several comments clocked that valid question as the pot calling the kettle “beige.” For the record, when Joe was Drake’s age in 2016, he reportedly started dating 24-year-old Cyn Santana. Spider-Man pointing memes flooded social media over the hypocritical hype.

He echoed internet comments that Drake didn’t live up to his legend.

“I miss the Drake that was rapping for the rappers. I miss the Drake that when he dropped, the rappers hit him. Not these little f**kin’ kids,” he said.

“I don’t give a f**k about you and Kai Cenat, [I know] that’s gon’ sound like hate,” he added. “Go find some n***as your f**kin’ age. Hang out with them. Get some of that sauce. F**k these kids.”

Ice and Ish, Joe’s co-hosts defended the shoutouts to the younger generation as Drake’s recipe for relevance. The 43-year-old understands working to “appeal to everyone,” but he asserted that Drake is “the Golden Child” and “a different set of rules apply” to him.

Joe compared the Her Loss rapper to J. Cole, who collaborated on “First Person Shooter.” Many fans agreed that Cole’s feature washed him on his own song, while others believed the duo went bar for bar. The podcaster praised Cole’s grown man energy compared to Drake’s seemingly stunted growth.

“Cole used to rap about kid sh*t … And then he started to grow up. And then the rapping sounded like an adult rapping. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. That’s my issue with him today,” he said.

After Joe Budden blasted Drake’s pen on For All The Dogs, Drizzy lyrically let the chopper sing on social media.

See how Drake ethered his elder Joe Budden after the flip!

Drake Dissertation Dissed Joe Budden Over His Hard-Hitting Critique Of For All The Dogs: “You Retired & We Never Hung up Your Jersey”

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Regardless of what Joe Budden or anyone else thinks about Drake’s reign over rap, he proved he’s truly the King of Captions. He took to Instagram to respond to the critical comments. Drake wrote a thorough thinkpiece thrashing Joe for hating from outside the club. The former Degrassi star put him on blast as a washed-up rapper: “You retired, and we never hung up your jersey. We don’t even remember your number.”

For someone so unbothered, Drake clearly had time on Saturday. The Search And Rescue rapper fired back, flexing that he does what he wants while Joe does what he can.

“You have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…” Drake wrote.

“You switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat,” he continued.

However, Hip-Hop fans clocked that Drake had to be a fan to reference (and allegedly borrow his flow) from Mood Muzik. Drizzy advised fellow artists to listen to their instincts rather than the “poster child of frustration and surrendering.” Jesus, take the wheel!

“Pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering,” Drake fired back.

He returned to relentlessly reading the host about his career.

“You retired and we never hung up your jersey we don’t even remember your number. We know you for doing this…you withdrew from rap not cause you accomplished all you need to it’s cause it wasn’t working for you,” he added.

If that wasn’t enough of a fatality, Drake finished by throwing down his private jet like the big joker. Now that’s a “Rich Flex,” but it doesn’t really disprove Joe’s point either.

“I never want anybody in the generations to think that the whole “everybody’s entitled to their opinion” is a real thing…this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself. If you need it put in simpler terms I own a 767…he owns a modest house in the 973 and flies first class on special occasions,” the Certified Lover Boy concluded.

According to Complex, Joe responded by doubling down: “You’ll grow up sooner or later… Father time is undefeated.”

Of course, the petty king couldn’t let Joe get the last word. He came back to Instagram with more serious shade, suggesting the Slaughterhouse star stay in his “retired” lane.

Drake posted a TikTok of Draymond Green famously flaming Paul Pierce during a 2017 Warriors vs. Clippers game.

“Keep chasing that farewell tour. They don’t love you like that. You can’t get no farewell tour! You thought you was Kobe?!” the sharp-tongued trash-talker yelled.

“You thought you was Kobe,” he repeated on Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji.

Drake showed his late friend Virgil Abloh love for the last night of the It’s All A Blur tour before he added one more last word.

“Sorry one more thing… imagine listening to Mark Zuckerberg tell the next generation about good verses and turnt beats,” he wrote, captioning a screenshot from Joe’s show.

Whew! Don’t let the health hiatus fool you. Drake is still “locked in for now.”

Social media seemingly agreed that both sides of the beef came with heat and accuracy. Many comments didn’t take sides because they had similar content complaints about Drake and Joe.

At least extra-aggy exchange was warranted this time. Multiple comments joked that the last time Drizzy beefed with another man like this (instead of Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Esperanza Spalding), “he had to stop hiding the world from his child.”

Hopefully, Drake and Joe Budden got everything off their chests. If not, the internet won’t hesitate to grab the popcorn for another hilarious round.

What do you think of Drake and Joe Budden beefing over For All The Dogs?

