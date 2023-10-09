Bossip Video

A$AP Rocky celebrated his birthday with his better half by his side, and from the looks of it, the couple had the time of their lives.

Rihanna and the birthday boy were out in New York City on Friday night for the latter’s birthday party, where they were seen dancing the night away.

At one point in the evening, the couple engaged in a dance off, which started with Rocky and his crew showing off their best moves to Waka Flocka Flame’s “Round of Applause” on one side of the dance floor. On the other side, Rihanna emerged from the shadows after her boyfriend pointed her out, twerking across the dance floor to a lot a hype from the crowd.

The DJ then transitioned to into Rae Sremmurd’s track “Throw Sum Mo,” which is when Rocky and his friends kept the party going with a sweet synchronized routine.

When the couple wasn’t seeing who had the better moves, they were engaging in some PDA, with Rih’s arm affectionately wrapped around the father of her children multiple times during the night.

Along with capturing some of the sweet moments shared between the two stars throughout the night, one attendee named Erika also filmed some of the decorations, which included a huge sticker on the floor that read, “A$AP Rocky’s 35th!”

One of the rooms on the boat was completely filled with silver and white balloons and also had a photo station for partygoers. A white cake in the shape of a shell that was filled with edible pearls was also visible, showing that Rih truly went above and beyond for her man.

In a caption added towards the bottom of the reel, according to Daily Mail, Erika emphasized just how great of a job Rihanna did, writing, “You did that Sis @badgirlriri Every detail on this boat was on point.”

This party comes shortly after Drake allegedly took some shots at Rihanna in the lyrics of his new track, “Fear Of Heights.”

The artists were plagued with on-and-off romance rumors from 2009 to 2018, and since their final split, many fans assume Drake is still having a hard time getting over her, due to things he’s said throughout his songs and interviews.

On his new song, though, the 36-year-old insists he’s moved on, rapping: “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? That could never be.” He continued, “Gyal can’t ruin me,” going on to claim that “the sex was average with you,” seemingly referencing Rihanna’s track, “Sex With Me.” “Better him than me, better it’s not me,” Drake continues, seemingly bringing A$AP Rocky into the mix. “Yeah, that man, he still with you. He can’t leave you. Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles.”

Regardless of whether Drake is still hung up or not, it’s safe to say Rihanna and Rocky aren’t too bothered.