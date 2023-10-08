Bossip Video

Rihanna ignored Drake diss on For All The Dogs, but her choreographer Parris Goebel clapped back with a Rih-minder that she Rih-jected his kiss in 4K on live TV.

If the billionaire “Bad Gyal” was our ex, we’d probably be salty too! Yet, she’s moved on after all this time while Drizzy is still in his feelings.

On Friday, Drake just released his latest album, For All The Dogs. Fans peeped right away that Adonis’ daddy took multiple at the singer on “Fear of Heights.” Drake references the icon’s latest album, rapping,

“I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ‘cuz I had it with you.” He added, “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? That could never be.”

As if that wasn’t enough, he aimed at Rihanna’s current boo A$AP Rocky, who he previously collaborated with. “Better him than me, yeah, that man, he still with you. He can’t leave you. Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles,” he sings, seemingly referring to the rapper. Turns out Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have, in fact, taken vacation trips in the Lesser Antilles more than once.

The lyrics didn’t sit too well with Rihanna’s supporters, including dancer Parris Goebel. She frequently collaborated with the star and choreographed her Super Bowl halftime performance. Parris took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback video of Drake leaning in to kiss Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Viral MTV VMAs Moment Where Rihanna Rejected Drake’s Kiss Onstage

The moment went viral seven years ago after Drake professed his love for Rihanna. At the time, he was presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. In the video, viewers could clearly see Drake being thirsty for a kiss. Rihanna politely curved him of the privilege to lock lips with her.

Years later, Rihanna sat down with Vogue to talk about their relationship after she rejected his kiss at the VMAs.

“Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast. We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

As for Drake’s feelings, he held on to a lot of hurt long before the rejected kiss. In 2010, he reflected on her stone-cold coping skills as she rebounded with him after Chris Brown assaulted her.

“I was a pawn. You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I’ve done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear. I was like: ‘Wow, this feels terrible.'”

In a 2011 interview with Elle, he said he had grace for the painful predicament

“At the time it hurt, but she didn’t mean to. I’ll never put that on her. I was hurt because I started to slowly realize what it was,” he admitted.

After hearing the recent disses, Rihanna’s fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call out Drake, labeling him “misogynistic” and pointing out his recent beefs with famous women, including when he allegedly used a photo of Halle Berry for a single cover without her permission.

On Drake’s last album, Her Loss, he also seemingly shaded Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice. In his song, “BackOutsideBoys,” Drake rapped, “She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute (it’s good on mute, shh).”

Rihanna was too busy minding her Bajan business to respond. Let’s be honest, she probably never will! In true male Scorpio fashion, Drake will probably continue to troll and cling to the past in his music. The bitter Grammy winner swears he’s been with women “badder” than Rih. Maybe he’ll finally talk about them instead once the hiatus for his health is over.

Have you listened to For All The Dogs yet? Do you think Drake was taking shots at Riri and A$AP Rocky? Let us know your thoughts below!