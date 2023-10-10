Bossip Video

OWN’s unscripted series series Belle Collective is returning with all new episodes on Friday, November 10 and BOSSIP’s got your EXCLUSIVE first look at what to expect.

As always the series continues to spotlight six successful and glamorous Southern women who make things happen in their tight-knit community of Jackson, Mississippi, and beyond.

Tambra Cheri, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Aikisha Holly-Colon, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, and Sophia O. Williams aka “Sogucci” are all back for the return of Belle Collective on Friday, November 10 at 9 pm EST | 7 PM CST and they’re facing new challenges.

In season 4, viewers will see Lateshia embarking on her brunch tour that’s off to a rocky start due to Latrice dropping the F-bomb and seemingly insulting attendees.

That’s not all Lateshia’s struggling with however, things are up and down with her hubby Glen especially since he keeps citing the advice of Latrice’s husband, Cliff.

“Don’t you bring no Cliff name in our marriage, I’m sick of hearing what Cliff has to say!” says the frustrated businesswoman.

Speaking of Cliff and Latrice, they’re working on expanding the boss babe’s business. And while they’re in a building phase, Latrice’s friendship with Lateshia is in desperate need of repairs.

“Every single time I go to bat for you, you end up beating me with that same bat,” says Lateshia to her friend.

As for Sogucci, she and her hubby JJ are dealing with the aftereffects of the altercation with JJ’s ex-wife Selena.

Sogucci and her mother-in-law can’t stop clashing over what went down and the Belle wants her way.

“Momma gon’ have to go, you need to do something about today!” demands Sogucci.

Meanwhile, Tambra and Demond are finally pregnant and the radio personality is trying to avoid stress during her high-risk pregnancy.

That could be difficult, however, since she’s not only trying to keep her big news a secret but also because she’s at the center of some shady accusations.

A rumor has surfaced that Tambra started a group chat and purposely kept Aikisha out of it.

She’s adamant that it’s untrue, but Lateshia doubles down.

“You told me that you did not want Aikisha in a group message,” she alleges despite someone saying that she was actually at the center of the group text.

Also, Marie is seen organizing an upcoming Lupus Gala while also dealing with her mother, Lula, who still struggles with addiction. Marie’s bestie Essie enlists Aikisha’s help for the gala but clashing visions for the fundraiser put the Belles at odds.

The season rounds out with the Belles being invited to the State Capitol to receive a big honor, however, Marie is excluded and the accusations fly.

“I’m an original Belle, how you gon’ exclude me?!” asks the healthcare entrepreneur.

Things are getting spicy down south!

Take an exclusive look at the Belle Collective season 4 supertease below.

Belle Collective returns Friday, November 10 at 9 pm EST | 7 PM CST on OWN.

Belle Collective is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Cherelle Hinds, and Michelle Brando as executive producers.