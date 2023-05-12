Bossip Video

The Belles are BACK and BOSSIP’s giving you an EXCLUSIVE first look at season three!

As previously reported OWN’s popular series Belle Collective returns for a spicy third season on Friday, May 19, at 8 pm EST | 7 PM CST.

Once again, Latrice Rogers,

Lateshia Pearson,

Tambra Cheri,

Marie Abston,

Aikisha Holly-Colon,

and Sophia O. Williams aka “Sogucci”

are giving fans an inside look at their lives as they navigate the high-stakes world of business and manage personal ups and downs.

In an exclusive teaser, we see Lateshia reminding the Belles that despite their petty drama, they’re still a sisterhood.

We also see the Mississippi stunners dating, family planning, and apparently reconciling with estranged spouses.

“Yes, I did have sex with my husband,” admits Lateshia about hooking up with Glenn despite his cheating and previous paternity scandal.

Woah!

Tambra Cheri Teases Belle Collective Season 3

Ahead of the teaser’s release, Tambra Cheri chatted with BOSSIP and told us that she agrees with Lateshia’s stance on sisterhood.

“I’ve been a part of a sisterhood for years and when you’ve been a part of a sisterhood for a long time, you take that word seriously,” said Tambra who’s a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. “We believe indefinitely, we’re supposed to have each other’s back. Then at the same time, I’m a family person, so I do have cousins and sisters that I treat just as sisters. “So, I believe in that sisterhood,” she added. “It’s important and it’s personal to me “Because I do believe, if nobody is going to have our back, who else will?”

While continuing to tease the third season, Tambra also told BOSSIP that viewers will witness changes in friendship dynamics.

“You are in for some surprises this season,” teased Tambra. “You are definitely in for some big surprises this season. I can honestly say that because it goes in phases. How some of the girls start out, it’s not necessarily how they end up”. “We do have our differences and that will come up,” she added. “You’re going to see all of that. You are going to see some drama. You’re going see things that’s going to shock you and surprise you.”

The radio host also said that viewers will witness her blossoming friendship with Latrice this season added;

“You may see some mending of relationships and you may see some relationships that may be questionable. So, you definitely have to tune in, because it’s so many surprises this season. It may take you on a rollercoaster!”

In addition to seeing the ups and downs of the Belles’ friendships, an official press release notes that Latrice, Lateshia, Sogucci, and Tambra will confront relationship issues head-on.

Latrice’s friend Joshy moves in and gets a front-row seat into the Rogers’ marriage, then calls out the cracks to Latrice and Cliff.

Meanwhile, Lateshia shops for a condo after catching Glen responding to DMs, Aikisha throws shade at Tambra for being fake, and Tambra begins to regret moving in with Demond.

The new season of Belle Collective debuts May 19 on OWN.

Will YOU be watching?