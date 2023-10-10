Bossip Video

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Rich Paul isn’t exactly a fan of making his personal life public, especially when it comes to his partner.

On Monday, the superstar sports agent sat down for an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, where the host hinted at the rumors that Paul and his girlfriend, Adele, secretly got married.

In an attempt to get some confirmation about their relationship status, King asked whether she should refer to Adele as “Mrs. Paul”–but LeBron James’ longtime friend didn’t give a straight answer.

“You can say whatever you want,” he responded.

Further referencing their relationship, he said “It’s not for the media,” going on to note that he’s not the “type of person to put [his] personal life” out in the open.

While he wouldn’t let fans in on whether or not the two of them are married, Paul did open up about how he and the “Hello” singer have “helped each other” throughout their relationship.

“I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy,” he explained. “She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

Paul’s coy comments about their marital status come a few weeks after Adele referred to him as her “husband” while on stage during her residency in Las Vegas.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” she told a female audience member during one of her recent shows. When the fan persisted, replying, “Can you try?,” Adele doubled down, saying, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Because of Adele casually referring to Rich as her “husband,” fans are convinced the couple–who first went public with their relationship in July 2021–secretly got hitched. But it looks like we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer to see if there’s any truth to that.