Stephen A. Smith recently recalled going at it with Lebron James’ sports agent for saying that the NBA superstar is no. 2 to Michael Jordan.

According to Sports Illustrated, the analyst dropped by Paul George’s podcast this week and got candid while recalling an interesting conversation he had with Rich Paul.

Smith said that Paul confronted him over his ranking of LeBron James on his all-time list and the sports analyst wasn’t going for it.

“I got him as the second-best player in the history of basketball. I got him ahead of Kareem. I got him behind nobody but Jordan,” Smith said. “I said to Mr. Chirper himself, Rich Paul, ‘You act like that’s an insult.’ This dude [says], ‘It is an insult.’ I said, ‘Get the f**k out of my face.’”

Smith went on to break down how being #2 under Michael Jordan isn’t disrespectful and said he was befuddled by the audacity of Rich Paul to even mention the rankings.

“When you’re going to treat me like I’m disrespecting, by calling him, in the history of a game that started in 1947, disrespecting a man by having him No. 2 all time, you have lost your damn mind,” Smith said. “I’m not talking to you.”

This is one of those situations when you can clearly see where both sides are coming from. For Smith, he was simply giving Lebron his flowers but for Rich Paul, the NBA player is like a brother to him and his business partner so, of course, he’s a bit biased.

You can watch Smith tell the story below.