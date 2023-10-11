Bossip Video

Just when we thought talk about the infamous Oscars slap was over, Jada Pinkett Smith is adding some serious fuel to the fire and telling us much, much, more.

In a new interview with PEOPLE about her book, Worthy, which drops Oct. 17, Pinkett Smith admits she hasn’t talked to Chris Rock since her husband, Will Smith, slapped him at the Academy Awards in March 2022.

“No, I haven’t talked to Chris,” she told the publication. “[Do I have] any desire to talk to Chris? Here’s my desire: I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace.” She continued: “I talk about this in the book, I think that there might be some misunderstanding between Chris and I as far as the 2016 Oscars. I think that he might’ve taken offense, which I meant no harm in offending. That wasn’t my intention. But I do think that there’s a big misunderstanding there.”

Jada is referring to Will being overlooked for his Concussion performance in 2016, when she was very vocal in support of the #OscarsSoWhite movement and called for a boycott of the award show. In response, Rock–who was hosting the show that year–made jokes about Pinkett Smith in his monologue.

Now, in retrospect, Jada admits to “not really recognizing the level of pressure [Chris] might’ve been under.”

Jada went on to say that Chris called in 2016, which made her think they’d both moved on from the situation.

“He apologized and I apologized to him as well,” she explained. “So I actually thought that we were good, that the hatchet was buried between us. And we hadn’t talked since then, until 2022 came.”

The Girls Trip star also reveals in her book that Chris once asked her out on a date.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce,” she explained to PEOPLE. “So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

Pinkett Smith also makes some heavier revelations in her memoir, including her struggles with suicidal thoughts.