Bossip Video

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from the premiere of Keke Wyatt’s new WeTV series Keke Wyatt’s World.

‘Keke Wyatt’s World’ To Premiere On WeTV Thursday, October 12

The six, one-hour episodes follow R&B artist, Keke Wyatt, as she navigates her demanding singing career along with being a wife, daughter, diva, friend, and mother to 11 children. Having been in the music game for over a decade, Keke is ready to take her career in a new direction with her first new album in over six years while exploring challenges in love and as a mother. With a new baby added to her brood, Keke finds this new path far more difficult than ever before, unable to manage her way to super stardom the way her team would like.

As the pressures mount, she fights to keep it all from unraveling with the help of husband, Zackariah, a stay-at-home dad who manages the house; her mother, Lorna, who is her rock but also stirs up trouble in the family; and manager and BFF, Andrae, who struggles to keep her on track.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from Thursday’s premiere episode. In the clip below, Drae vents to Debbie about his latest drama with Keke.

Check it out below:

Play

Welp! What would you do if you were Drae? Follow Debbie’s advice and focus on self? Or lean into that ‘special talent’ for managing Keke?

Here’s what else to expect from the premiere episode, titled “Family Matters”:

Keke’s baby Ke’Zyah comes home from the hospital, and she needs her family’s help if she’s going to record a new album. She’s in the biggest fight she’s ever had with her manager, Drae, and he’s ready to set boundaries. Will she give him respect?

The premiere episode of Keke Wyatt’s World airs Thursday, October 12 at 9pm on WeTV.