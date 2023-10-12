Bossip Video

We can always count on death, taxes, and Offset spoiling Cardi B for her birthday every single year.

The “Bongos” rapper celebrated her 31st birthday on Wednesday, October 11, and she was showered with love and gifts from her other half.

Cardi took to Instagram to upload a video showing off how her husband filled their home with loads of pink decorations in honor of her big day.

In the clip, the musician walks down a flight of stairs that are covered with pink rose petals and candles, which create a path leading to a room filled with rose bushes and balloons that spell out “Happy Birthday.” The middle of the room features a large floral heart with Cardi’s name spelled out in white letters, which the rapper gushed over as she panned across the decor on camera.

“Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me,” she began in her caption. “I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The couple shared even more from the festivities on their respective Instagram Stories as they celebrated Cardi’s birthday at Delilah in West Hollywood.

While Cardi only shared a clip of the two sharing a kiss on their way to dinner, Offset posted several clips from the dinner, including clips of his wife opening her presents and blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

For the gifting portion, the Migos rapper went above and beyond–as always–by giving Cardi multiple Hermès Birkin bags. One of the purses Offset got for his wife is the Faubourg Birkin 20 White Matte Alligator Handbag which resells for up to $400,000, according to Sotheby’s.

Mussstttt beeee niiiiiiiceeee!