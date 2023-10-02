Bossip Video

More leaked Kanye West footage has surfaced, this time featuring the rapper claiming Cardi B is a “plant” who took Nicki Minaj’s spot.

Last month Kanye West sued an Instagram page that had been leaking his music amid suspicions that the culprit was someone he previously worked with.

Since the,n he has had almost every song he’s ever recorded leak online including an album he did with Dr. Dre and a scrapped version of his last album DONDA.

Following those leaks, never-before-seen videos of the rapper throughout the years hit the net.

According to Complex, 2018 footage has leaked that shows the rapper giving his unfiltered thoughts on Cardi B.

“Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati,” Ye said. “She don’t write her raps. She just there to sound as ignorant as possible and then make songs like, ‘f*** them and get some money.’ She has literally replaced Nicki Minaj, purposely that they put her there, and now she doesn’t know what to do, and she has no idea what the f**** is going on.

“She thinks it’s just a blessing from the universe,” he added. It ain’t no blessing from the universe.”

On Sunday, Cardi kept it mature by sharing a clip of Ye praising her in his Jason Lee Interview. Kanye has yet to respond to the leaked footage.

When Mr. West decides to formally return, he will surely have to address these numerous leaks.