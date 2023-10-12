Bossip Video

The weekend is almost here and we’re definitely getting ready for the brand new episode of Power Book:IV Force which goes live Friday.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the new episode of Power Book IV: Force premiering Friday on STARZ. “In “Chicago Is Heating Up!,” Tommy and Diamond continue gaining territory behind Miguel’s back, but Diamond is pulled in other directions while Tommy puts Vic’s loyalty to the test.

Check out the exclusive clip below:

Sounds like things are getting HEATED! But we love watching Tommy turn up.

Have you been keeping up with the new season of Power Book IV: Force?

After cutting ties in New York, Tommy Egan’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago. The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner. With the Flynn organization weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world, but with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

The new episode of Power Book:IV Force “Chicago Is Heating Up!” goes live on STARZ Friday!