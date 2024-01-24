Bossip Video

Hey beautiful people, it’s your favorite (seasoned) Disney Adult here with some essential tips to having a bippidi-boppidi-BLAST at Walt Disney World Resort.

Sometimes we assume that EVERYONE has been to Disney World but there are still some people among us, especially on the west coast, who’ve never visited the parks.

With this in mind, we put together a handy-dandy guide for anyone visiting the larger-than-life resort for the first time.

Now, before you start stressing about the many particulars of the trip, we suggest you get your Disney ‘fits together, and organized, before hitting the parks.

At Disney, you can let your inner-magic flourish without being judged. It’s the perfect place to rock as many bright colors as possible with that pair of electric blue shoes you’ve never had a reason to wear.

For the best shirts, outerwear, random things you have to have, and accessories at unbeatable prices, I recommend visiting a Disney warehouse (if there’s one close to you). The two best locations are Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets and Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, Florida.

Other great options are Etsy, Box Lunch (in your local mall or online), and Park Friends–a popular online store with quality Disneywear.

(Pro tip: don’t procrastinate on ordering your Disney ‘fits. Sometimes items are custom made-to-order and may takes months to arrive.)

Next, you should familiarize yourself with all of the changes Disney announced for 2024.

Earlier this year, theme park reservations stopped being required for standard, date-based tickets.

Guests with Park Hopper benefits on their ticket or an Annual Pass will A) be able to, once again, visit another theme park at any time of day during park hours (if capacity permits).

Disney also released a calendar with the cheapest times to visit the parks. Check them out below:

Week of February 4

Week of March 17

Weeks of April 7, April 14, and April 21

Week of May 5

Week of June 23

Week of July 14

Week of August 18

Week of September 1

Week of October 20

Week of November 3 and November 10

Week of December 1

Once you finalize the dates of your trip, create your My Disney Experience account. It’s easy.

Next, download the My Disney Experience app which allows you to view and update your travel plans, access special planning tools like Disney Genie service, and use convenient features like online check-in, mobile order for restaurants, and merchandise mobile checkout.

(Pro tip: the app can be overwhelming but also very helpful. If you ever need help navigating the parks, you can enter your destination into the app and use it as a GPS)

The next step is choosing your resort (if you choose to stay at one instead of a hotel) which range from magical to magical-er.

If you’re looking for lower prices, look into Disney’s All-Star Resorts. If you want more amenities and dining options, check out Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort or Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

Personally, I love Animal Kingdom Lodge where you can wake up to giraffes galavanting outside your window. It also has Boma – Flavors of Africa–one of the best buffets you’ll ever experience–no, seriously, it’s amazing.

Right now, guests can save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights through March 24, 2024. For more info, click here.

Lovers of bundles will have several deals to choose from while others will prefer A) customizing their theme park visits and B) deciding if they want to visit one park per day or park hop.

Once you’ve linked your tickets to your My Disney Experience account, you can enable MagicMobile or link your MagicBand which allows you to breeze through lighting lanes without having to use your phone for entry.

And boom, you’re ready to frolic around the parks while enjoying thrilling rides, dazzling shows, and delicious eats.

Can’t decide what you absolutely need to do while at the parks? Here’s my Top 5 list.

Avatar Flight Of Passage in Pand0ra at Animal Kingdom

It’s quite possibly the greatest ride in Disney Parks history. You absolutely cannot leave Disney World without experiencing it.

EPCOT

Four reasons: All of the culinary delights you can eat and drink from every corner of the world. Whew, your life will never be the same.

Legendary musical acts like Boyz II Men, Shelia E., and Ray Parker Jr. performing at the America Gardens Theatre.

(Imagine being serenaded by one of the greatest R&B groups ever while sipping a perfectly chilled Italian Margarita)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind–an intergalactically awesome roller coaster with a hip-moving soundrack. It’s amazing.

Space 220 – the experience of skyrocketing into outer space for lunch is worth the price of dining alone.

Moana’s Journey of Water – beautifully landscaped walking trail that allows you to experience water in magical ways. At first glance, it seems like it’s mainly for kids but the adults never want to leave.

Tron Lightcycle Power Run

It’s unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. 0-100 real quick.

Expedition Everest

One of Disney’s best rollercoasters with a surprise TWIST I hope no one ruins for you. Oh, and there’s also a giant Yeti. Don’t skip this.

Boathouse restaurant at Disney Springs

I’ve been here the last 5 times I’ve visited Walt Disney World resort. It’s that good.