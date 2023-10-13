Bossip Video

After insisting for months that she and Tristan Thompson aren’t back together, Khloé Kardashian admits that she’s not completely against a romantic reconciliation.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder touched on the conversation from last week’s episode in which Thompson called her his “person.” While she didn’t seem eager to return the praise then, in this week’s show, the mother of two insisted that she doesn’t know what might happen between them in the future.

“I don’t know what five or 10 years will bring,” Kardashian said about her future with Tristan. “If he’s my person then he’s meant to be my person, but right now I’m not going to make my life any harder than it has to be, so I’m going to have as much of a seamless, fantastic co-parenting relationship as I can.”

While talking about her relationship with the NBA player with Scott Disick, she also insists that she and Tristan do not share a bed–or even a room–while he is staying in her home with his younger brother, Amari Thompson. The brothers moved in with Khloé after the unexpected death of their mom, Andrea Thompson, in January, after which the roof collapsed on Tristan’s home.

Scott goes on to ask about Khloe’s dating life, to which she replies, “I don’t have the f***ing energy. Once everyone’s asleep, I think, ‘God, I can’t believe it’s Groundhog Day tomorrow.'”

Kardashian went on to explain that Tristan could have gotten a hotel, but that wasn’t the best scenario for Amari’s care needs and she wanted to help alleviate any stress for Tristan’s family. She went on to reflect on her ex-husband Lamar Odom’s recovery following his overdose, which she says helped prepare her for caring for Amari.