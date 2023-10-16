Bossip Video

Will Smith has finally addressed the bombshells his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, publicly revealed about their marriage.

The actor reacted to the confessions from Jada’s forthcoming memoir, Worthy, in an email to the New York Times published on Saturday. In his response, Smith admits that over the course of such a long relationship and marriage, he lost some sensitivity to the nuances of his wife and their union.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” he wrote to the outlet. “And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Smith went on to say that the revelations “kind of woke [him] up,” going on to add that Jada was more “resilient, clever and compassionate than [he’d] understood.”

This response from the King Richard actor come days after his estranged wife revealed that they have been secretly separated for seven years.

Still, despite their longtime separation, the couple still hasn’t gone through with a divorce, which Pinkett Smith explained during a recent NBC News special with Hoda Kotb.

“I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying,” the actress admitted. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.” She continued, “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Following his comments to the New York Times, Will took to Instagram to joke about his name being in the headlines, uploading a video of him on a boat with his phone notifications going absolutely wild. As the different alarms on his phone kept going off, Smith slept, with audio over the clip saying, “fun fact about me, I can take a nap almost anywhere.”

His caption read, “notifications off :)” which his estranged wife clearly found amusing, taking to the comments section to drop a couple of laughing emojis.