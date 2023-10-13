Now, Jada…
In the latest chapter of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s seemingly never-ending confess fest, the polarizing actress-turned-author revealed she was shocked Will Smith called her his “wife” after the Oscars slap–no, seriously.
In another clip from her bombshell-filled interview with Hoda Kotb on NBC News‘ prime-time special, Jada explained that she couldn’t believe Will behaved that way knowing they had been separated for years.
“First of all, I’m really shocked, because, mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she said.
“I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”
EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith spoke to @hodakotb about feeling "shocked" after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock: "We haven't called each other husband and wife in a long time. I'm like, 'What is going on right now?'" pic.twitter.com/tuqshIZ6OH
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 13, 2023
As expected, social media exploded with reactions to Jada seemingly throwing Will under the bus after he ruined his image protecting her honor on national TV.
Will was screaming “Keep my wife’s name out of Your mouth!!!!” While Jada was looking around wondering who Will’s wife was. #JadaPinkettSmith pic.twitter.com/W9Z9zCqpbN
— Shae Roberts 🌊 (@shaedreams1) October 11, 2023
This latest bombshell comes just two days after she revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living “complete separate lives” since 2016.
At this very moment, the two are still legally married but Pinkett Smith maintains that she and Will are no longer romantically together and haven’t been for a long time.
“It was not a divorce on paper,” Kotb clarifies.
“Right,” Pinkett Smith says.
“…but it was a divorce,” Kotb replies.
“Divorce,” Pinkett Smith insists.
When Hoda asks why the couple hadn’t gone public with their relationship status before now, Pinkett Smith says it came down to “just not being ready yet.”
As for what led to the relationship’s demise, there’s not one clear answer (yet).
“Why it fractured…that’s a lot of things,” the actress explains. “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”
Jada, who married Will in 1997, went on to say that while she has actually considered a legal divorce, she’s simply never been able to go through with it.
“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” Pinkett Smith says. “We will work through… whatever, I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”
Will and Jada’s marriage continues to be a hot topic after the infamous “entanglement” era with August Alsina and the couple’s subsequent Red Table Talk interview about it in 2020.
Queen Latifah was the first to know about Will & Jada separating pic.twitter.com/eI7EGy3n8U
— DeMarko (@freakymarko) October 11, 2023
During the episode, Smith and Pinkett Smith confirmed they had been “going through a very difficult time” before August entered into the picture.
The look on Will Smith Face During this interview with Jada is hilarious😭 pic.twitter.com/ot8YvNdaXa
— NewMediaSports (@NewMediaSports_) October 11, 2023
“I was done with your a**,” said Smith in the episode.
“Yeah, you kicked me to the curb,” Pinkett Smith responded. “We broke up.”
Do you think Jada is punishing Will or just trying to sell as many books as she possibly can? Or both? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the Jada reveal on the flip.
Lmfaoooo keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!!
Jada: “Wife??” https://t.co/Bl6QIqzdHF pic.twitter.com/X1XSxdm9b5
— Hotterthanabisquickbiscuit (@breezywonderr) October 13, 2023
Nobody:
Jada Pinkett: these not even Wills kids
😭😭
— Adri 🥃 (@2Shotsofadri) October 13, 2023
People: “Will Smith did what he should’ve done as a husband! He was protecting his wife!”
Jada: “Wife? That nigga is crazy.”
— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) October 13, 2023
Tupac definitely faked his d*ath to get away from Jada Pinkett Smith
🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻🤦🏻pic.twitter.com/jUs6teHx8d
— ChrisHazeArts.eth / .tez #MUFC 🔴🔥 (@PrinceChrisMUFC) October 13, 2023
The only thing Jada hasn’t said yet is “I wish Will died instead”.
— Sam-Rae❤️🔥 (@LoveSarae) October 13, 2023
Jada Pinkett to Will Smith at every interview pic.twitter.com/OPxo86fXYj
— Nifa (@Hanipha___) October 13, 2023
jada going down as the worst woman in the history of humanity https://t.co/wmSaQ8xlO0
— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) October 13, 2023
Jada made Will do the most foolish thing of all time no debate🤡.. 😆😭😅🤦♂️#WillSmith pic.twitter.com/721CrDOTBd
— J_1neofakindnoocap (@1_ofakindnocap) October 11, 2023
-
