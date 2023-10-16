Bossip Video

Diddy’s youngest child is growing up so fast!

On Sunday, the producer celebrated the first birthday of his youngest daughter, Love Sean Combs. He took to Instagram to share the big news with his followers, letting everyone know that his baby is officially one.

The picture Diddy posted is an absolutely adorable photo of the one-year-old in a white dress, sitting in front of an extravagant backdrop of gold, pink, and white balloons.

“HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY LOVE!!! DADA LOVES YOU SO MUCH!!!,” he wrote in his caption, tagging the little one’s own Instagram account.

Love’s mother, Dana Tran, also celebrated her birthday on social media, posting a video of her and her baby having a fun day at the beach.

“Keep dancing and call it Love ðŸŽ¶ðŸ¤,” she wrote in her caption, adding the hashtag #happybirthdayLove.