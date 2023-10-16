Diddy’s youngest child is growing up so fast!
On Sunday, the producer celebrated the first birthday of his youngest daughter, Love Sean Combs. He took to Instagram to share the big news with his followers, letting everyone know that his baby is officially one.
The picture Diddy posted is an absolutely adorable photo of the one-year-old in a white dress, sitting in front of an extravagant backdrop of gold, pink, and white balloons.
“HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY LOVE!!! DADA LOVES YOU SO MUCH!!!,” he wrote in his caption, tagging the little one’s own Instagram account.
Love’s mother, Dana Tran, also celebrated her birthday on social media, posting a video of her and her baby having a fun day at the beach.
“Keep dancing and call it Love ðŸŽ¶ðŸ¤,” she wrote in her caption, adding the hashtag #happybirthdayLove.
It’s safe to say that fans of Diddy were excited to see the celebration in honor of Love’s birthday, who has nearly 30,000 followers on her own Instagram account.
Just last week, the Bad Boy founder shared a video of himself FaceTiming his baby girl as she took her very first steps.
‘Breaking news! This just in! @LoveSeanCombs is officially walking,” Diddy announced on social media as he gushed over his daughter. “I give all the glory to god!”
Later that same week, Love was already dancing along with her big half-sisters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, on their TikTok page.
In addition to the Combs twins, Diddy is also a father to his adopted son Quincy Brown, 32; son ‘King’ Christian Combs, 25; and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 16 with the late Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018.
Diddy also has his 29-year-old son Justin Combs with Misa Hylton and 17-year-old daughter Chance Combs with Sarah Chapman.
