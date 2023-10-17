Bossip Video

We’re super excited to be able to share some first look photos of the cast of the new parody thriller film Binged To Death, which includes Loni Love, Quincy Brown, Carl Anthony Payne II, Loren Lott, Jessica Lord, Andre Anthony, Dan Ginnane with Nico Tortorella.

The film’s storyline follows a pair of reality TV addicted BFFs, played by Loni Love and Carl Anthony Payne II, who hatch a twisted plan after learning their favorite reality show couples have broken up. The dynamic duo kidnap the contestants and force them into a series of torturous games, all with the hopes of rekindling their favorite TV romances. Here’s the full rundown on the characters:

Loni Love plays KRISTEN- a wealthy business woman who is eccentric, love starved and a bit of a mess.

Quincy Brown plays HUGH – overly thoughtful and compassionate to a default, still head over heels for his first love.

Carl Anthony Payne II plays TERRY- Kristen’s best friend and first cousin. He is also in his 40’s, loyal to no end and with a heart of gold.

Loren Lott plays LEXY – fiercely independent and intelligent, which bodes well for her career in medicine. She broke up with Hugh after hearing his confessionals.

Jessica Lord plays SIENNA – Sienna’s priority is always gaining more social media followers. She suspects AJ had an affair with someone, but she’ll even ignore that if it benefits her public image.

Andre Anthony plays AJ – a California surfer bro who speaks in reality dating show cliches. He may not be as dumb as everyone thinks he is.

Dan Ginnane plays QUINCY – a pansexual muscle bro, who is overly passionate and dramatic about everything. When he isn’t explosively fighting with Zion, he’s hooking up with other people in front of Zion just to induce some jealousy.

Nico Tortorella plays ZION – a nonbinary DJ who finds everything everyone does annoying. They have no problem putting anyone in their place.

Binged to Death is set to premiere Tuesday, October 17th at 9PM ET/PT on MTV.

Binged to Death is executive produced by Will Packer and Johanna Byer for Will Packer Media and by Kyle Clark and Brian Bolden for SilverScreen Pictures. The film is written by Craig Moss & Ryan Elkins, directed by Craig Moss. Alvie Hurtado serves as a producer. Will Packer Media and SilverScreen Pictures serve as the production companies. For MTV Entertainment Studios, executive producers include Amal Baggar, Andrew Lutin, Marcia Lansdown, and Janée Dabney with Maegan La Trese Philmore as executive in charge of production.