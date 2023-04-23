Bossip Video

Praise This!

Praise This joined Bel-Air and The Best Man: The Final Chapters as the buzziest releases on Peacock which continues to thrive with quality Black entertainment targeted toward the most valuable yet underserved consumers in the world.

‘Look at Peacock as a platform and what’s working: They have been open about Bel-Air and The Best Man, and they have sports that do really well,’ said producer Packer in an interview with Peacock. So we looked at who was there, and who we think we could bring to that platform, and that’s what informed how we cast the movie and certain elements that we put in. It’s a movie that leads with its music. Where can you have a mashup with Beyoncé and Cardi B and gospel lyrics, right? I love that. It brings you in with the music, hopefully keeps you laughing with some levity, and then hopefully, underneath, it’s got a message about faith and spirituality. Those elements are tailor made for this Peacock audience.’

In the star-studded Gospel Musical, aspiring musical superstar Sam (Chloe Bailey)–a young woman driven, at almost any cost, to break into the music business who’s forced to join her cousin’s underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national championship competition.

By doing this, she sees an opportunity to finally make her dreams come true but quickly discovers that ambition can command a high price and that praise is not about glory, but gratitude.

Check out the trailer below:





Directed and co-written by Tina Gordon (who also wrote Drumline and ATL), the Peacock film also stars comedian Druski, Tristan Mack Wilds, Birgundi Baker, Loren Lott, Kiara Iman Heffner, newcomer Ilario Grant, Crystal Hayslett, Cocoa Brown, Vanessa Fraction, and Gospel stars Jekalyn Carr and Koryn Hawthorne.





We caught up with Chlöe, emerging star Anjelika Washington, super producer Will Packer, and legendary writer/director Tina Gordon to talk Praise This, God’s Timing, their feel-good JAM, and more in our interviews below:

Chlöe & Anjelika

Will Packer

Tina Gordon

Praise This is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.