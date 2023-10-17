Bossip Video

In #HBCUExcellence news, Urban Outfitters has released an exclusive assortment of apparel and accessories celebrating five students’ creative talent and respective schools.

Student interns from Urban Outfitters’ “Summer Class” Program– a 10-week design internship for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are at the forefront of the latest UO Summer Class Collection.

Building on the success of 2021’s inaugural Summer Class Collection, a press release reports that the latest internship program was hosted in collaboration with Morehouse College, Tennessee State University, North Carolina Central University, North Carolina A&T, and Hampton University, and allowed students to showcase their design prowess.

Not only are the clothes in the capsule collections created by the designers stylish, but the proceeds from the UO Summer Class Collection also support a donation of $55,000 to participating schools.

This year’s collection officially went live today and select designs will be available in bookstores at Morehouse, Tennessee State, North Carolina Central, and North Carolina A&T.

Meet the designers of the Urban Outfitters’ Summer Class Collection:

Sade Holt, Hampton University

Sade Holt showcased her Pirate pride with unique items including a denim jacket and a “Rulers of the Sea” tee.

Sade studied business management and leadership at Hampton University in Virginia. Originally from Greensboro, NC, she interned with the Urban Outftters Women’s Buying Team during the summer of 2022 designing a 6-piece collection consisting of a denim jacket, a jean, a long and short sleeve graphic tee, a scarf, and a stainless steel corkscrew water bottle adorned with Hampton’s Pirate Mascot, founding year, and university motto “The Standard of Excellence.”

Bishr Burns, Morehouse College

Bishr is repping for the Morehouse Tigers in Atlanta, GA.

Hailing from Brodnax, Virginia, Bishr studies biology at Morehouse College and joined the Urban Outftter’s Men’s Buying Team as part of the internship. Bishr’s 6-piece collection consists of a trucker hat, a fannel shirt, a feece short, a graphic tee, and a satin bomber jacket that are an ode to “Mother Morehouse” featuring the University mascot, logo, founding year, and graphic details.

Mike Tambashe, North Carolina Central University

Mike Tambashae curated cool items for Urban Outfitters including a sleeved shirt with NCCU’s signature eagle.

Mike, a designer and artist by nature, is interested in studying parallels between market research and customer behavior along with storytelling, surface design, and textile manufacturing. Mike interned with the Urban Outftters Men’s Buying Team, creating a 6-piece collection featuring a corduroy hat with satin stitched NCCU embroidery, a carpenter pant, a plaid varsity jacket, and a scarf with NCCU Eagle mascot detailing. A Graphic tee and short-sleeved button-front shirt celebrating the university’s slogan complete the collection.

Faith Reeves, Tennessee State University

Faith Reeves brought her Tiger pride to Urban Outfitters’ collection.

Faith, a Springfeld, Tennessee native graduated from Tennessee State University in 2022 with a Bachelor’s in Fashion and Communications. During the internship, she worked closely with the UO Women’s Intimates and Loungewear team to design a 5-piece assortment featuring a champion branded long-sleeve tee, a denim pant with embroidery, a denim trucker jacket and a short sleeve graphic tee.

Mya Harris, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Mya Harris has her Aggie pride on lock in her alma mater’s signature colors of blue, white, and yellow.

Mya, a senior majoring in Fashion Merchandising and Design, worked alongside the UO Women’s Structured Design Team during her time as an intern. Crafting a 6-piece collection consisting of fannel shirt, a satin jacket, a scarf, a trucker hat, and a graphic tee, Mya’s designs provide a glimpse into “Aggie Land” featuring the University’s rich colors, iconic mascot, and logo.

What do YOU think of the latest summer class collection??? Will YOU be buying any pieces for your HBCU homecoming?