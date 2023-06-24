Bossip Video
The Culinary Capital of the Caribbean recently played host to an inaugural festival celebrating the HBCU Experience and you just had to be there.

Barbados was bristling with Black excellence for Juneteenth weekend as alumni from an array of historically Black colleges celebrated at FABA-For Alumni, By Alumni–Festival.

Taking place from June 15-18, proud grads from the likes of Howard, Hampton, Texas Southern, and Xavier participated in various activities that captured the essence of the Black college experience. The events took place amid a stunning backdrop filled with rich African diasporic culture, something that’s not lost on FABA Fest founder/Howard University grad LaChanda Ricks.

“We represent Black excellence as HBCU alumni, Barbados represents Black excellence in so many areas and so this a marriage of those two coming back together,” Ricks told BOSSIP about FABA fest.

“The children of the diaspora are celebrating our culture and celebrating local culture, and with those together and it’s just magic. So that’s what you’re missing [if you’re not here], the magic!”

During the magical celebration, FABA fest attendees built bonds with fellow alumni from across the country, allowing for networking and friendship forming while taking in white sandy beaches and luxurious resorts.

Guests stayed in opulent digs including the Hilton Barbados, a centrally located spa resort home to the 17th-century ruins of Charles Fort, that offers direct access to the stunning azure water of the ocean and specialty fine dining experiences.

FABA fest attendees dined on sumptuous lamb chops, grilled sweet & sour pork Ribeye, and shrimp souse prepared by Bajan chefs at The Grille and Careenage Rum Stop.

In addition to enjoying delicacies, the first-of-its-kind destination celebration included opportunities to trade knowledge about beloved Black institutions.

Alumni Engagement Summit

The first official day of the fest kicked off with an alumni engagement summit where attendees exchanged ideas on HBCU advancement, development, and alum relations.

A panel featuring HBCU alumni association leaders and external affairs and international outreach leaders led to a discussion about innovative approaches to increasing alum engagement and giving, as well as opportunities to increase engagement from alumni worldwide.

Welcome VIP Reception

The following day, VIP FABA Fest attendees were treated to a welcome reception and Mount Gay Rum tasting via Trudiann Branker, Barbados’ first female master blender.

Branker, a proud Howard University grad, walked guests through the nosing and tasting of the amber-colored liquid from the world’s oldest commercial rum distillery at the island’s Copacabana Beach Club.

Guests sipped a 20-year-old rum from Mount Gay while also enjoying smooth sounds from a saxophonist,

and passed Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.

“Homecoming In Barbados” Opening Fête

After the reception, HBCU alumni were ready to party and did so while enjoying the sounds of Bajan artists Lil Rick and Nikita Herbert at the “Homecoming In Barbados” opening Fête.

The celebration featured not only the spirited Soca artists, but drummers, a live band, and traditional performers that celebrated Barbados’ rich cultural tapestry.

After the performances, attendees danced and jammed with FABA Fest DJs who attended HBCUs including DJ Trauma, a Clark Atlanta University alumnus.

“Rise & Lime” With Stades Rum

The following morning, VIP FABA attendees were ushered to La Cabane for a Bajan blend of relaxation and (rum-filled) revelry.

Stades Rum, the recent winner of a gold medal at the Beverage Testing Institute, was presented to guests via craft cocktails.

The rum was via master Rummelier Dameain Williams who told guests about the rum that’s aged in beach vats.

Guests also enjoyed a DJ and an array of bites including macaroni pie, barbecue chicken, and fresh fish wraps.

Community Impact Initiative

FABA Fest attendees didn’t just enjoy homecoming-style celebrations in paradise, they also gave back to the island of Barbados.

Barbados’ Shirley Chisholm Primary School named in honor of the first Black woman ever to be elected to the US Congress who was also born on the island, was the site of an “excellence in service activity.”

FABA guests brought school supplies and painted outside of the school’s garden as a way to give back to the country that warmly welcomed the Americans for freedom weekend.
According to FABA Fest Founder LaChanda Ricks, that was her biggest highlight of the weekend.

“We were able to partner with the Sheraton Mall here to help work with the kids on a garden and then they got supplies. The Southern Alumni Association and Cavier Alumni Association brought big duffle bags of school supplies, hundreds of dollars worth of school supplies and so being able to do that and leaving a mark on the school, my heart was full.”

Other FABA Fest activities included a Divine 9 pool party, a “Battle of the Boats” on a luxury catamaran, a tailgate by the beach, and more.

Stay tuned for more of BOSSIP’s coverage of [fabulous] FABA Fest.

