Are you ready for The Tyler Perry Story?

We finally get a glimpse into the life of multi-hyphenate media titan Tyler Perry who built a Black entertainment empire while working humbly to heal his childhood trauma by transforming his pain into promise.

According to the official synopsis, “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story–a nod to his mother’s love–is a tender and intimate portrait of visionary and innovator Tyler Perry: his harrowing but faithful road to the top of an industry that didn’t always include him.”

“Nearly a decade in the making with unfettered access, directors Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz lead us into the inner-world of a man whose story has never fully been told, as he becomes a father and a media mogul with a mission to pave his own road to the top.”

Check out the inspiring trailer below:

The buzzy Documentary will premiere as The American Film Institute (AFI)’s Centerpiece Screening–a designation that speaks to the significance of the film as a pivotal part of the programming for AFI FEST 2023.

“We are honored to premiere Maxine’s Baby at AFI FEST,” said directors Gelila Bekele and Armani Ortiz. Working on this film for the past decade has been a life-changing journey for the both of us. Getting intimately acquainted with the man behind the icon while witnessing the transformative impact of Mr. Perry’s work within various communities has been truly awe-inspiring.” “We hope this film is more than a road to success story, but rather, a meditation on healing, unconditional love and an inspiration to audiences.”

Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story premieres on Prime Video Nov. 17, 2023.