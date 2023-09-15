Tyler Perry sent social media into a messy Madea-esque meltdown after suggesting Black women who make bank settle (down) with men who can only cover the light bill.

Romance vs. finance is an evergreen debate, especially because of this economy. Now, Tyler Perry has everyone talking about bill-splitting like it’s almost the first of the month. The media mogul recently suggested Black women open their hearts (and wallets) to true love with men, regardless of their income. The hot take set social media timelines on fire with debates about money, race, gender roles, and even the director’s own love life.

Tyler Perry Says “Higher Is Waiting,” But Black Women’s Financial Standards Are Too High

On the latest episode of Keep It Positive, Sweetie, actress Crystal Renee Hayslett interviewed Tyler about his philosophy that “Higher Is Waiting.” The Sistas/Zatima star reflected on lessons from her boss about expecting, opening your mind, and preparing your life for bigger and better things. However, when it comes to finding love, he suggested Black women looking for financial equals want too much.

Tyler Perry having the tl in a tizzy is so funny to me because…like….y’all…it’s Tyler Perry 😂 fcking madea 😂 he made acrimony so you know you can’t take this man serious 😂😂 also you think he would say that to another rich man? No. Idk it’s all just foolishness 😂😂😂 — 🍓 (@_RayOsunshine) September 15, 2023

“A lot of women, especially Black women, and I might get in trouble for saying this, but I will. In our society right now, Black women are making a lot more money, for the most part, than Black men. If you can find love, if that man works at whatever job and is a good man, and is good to you, and honors you, and honors the house, and honors his wife, and does what he can… because his gift might not be your gift, that is okay. That’s not somebody that’s beneath you. That’s somebody who came to love you at your worth.”

