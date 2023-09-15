Tyler Perry sent social media into a messy Madea-esque meltdown after suggesting Black women who make bank settle (down) with men who can only cover the light bill.
Romance vs. finance is an evergreen debate, especially because of this economy. Now, Tyler Perry has everyone talking about bill-splitting like it’s almost the first of the month. The media mogul recently suggested Black women open their hearts (and wallets) to true love with men, regardless of their income. The hot take set social media timelines on fire with debates about money, race, gender roles, and even the director’s own love life.
Tyler Perry Says “Higher Is Waiting,” But Black Women’s Financial Standards Are Too High
On the latest episode of Keep It Positive, Sweetie, actress Crystal Renee Hayslett interviewed Tyler about his philosophy that “Higher Is Waiting.” The Sistas/Zatima star reflected on lessons from her boss about expecting, opening your mind, and preparing your life for bigger and better things. However, when it comes to finding love, he suggested Black women looking for financial equals want too much.
Tyler Perry having the tl in a tizzy is so funny to me because…like….y’all…it’s Tyler Perry 😂 fcking madea 😂 he made acrimony so you know you can’t take this man serious 😂😂 also you think he would say that to another rich man? No. Idk it’s all just foolishness 😂😂😂
“A lot of women, especially Black women, and I might get in trouble for saying this, but I will. In our society right now, Black women are making a lot more money, for the most part, than Black men. If you can find love, if that man works at whatever job and is a good man, and is good to you, and honors you, and honors the house, and honors his wife, and does what he can… because his gift might not be your gift, that is okay. That’s not somebody that’s beneath you. That’s somebody who came to love you at your worth.”
Check out Tyler Perry’s comments that became a viral bill-splitting sensation after the flip.
Tyler Perry Sparks Bill-Splitting Debate About Dating Men Who “Can Only Pay The Light Bill”
Some comments claim he went full Madea, preaching relationship advice straight out of his movies they accuse of glorifying “struggle love.” He emphasized that someone “loving you at your worth” doesn’t mean they can match your net worth. Instead, he celebrated “beautiful” love stories where the men “can’t touch” their partner’s income.
Single ladies might be thinking, “I Can Do Bad All By Myself.” According to Tyler, it’s still a win to have a man who “can only pay the light bill” while breadwinning baddies hold down the mortgage.
Tyler perry said to settle for a Nigga that can only pay the light bill lmfaoooooooo
“As long as he’s secure in himself to know that ‘yeah, she makes most of the money, all I can pay is the light bill.’ As long as she’s comfortable enough to say, ‘I’m gonna cover the mortgage and all the other stuff,’ that is fine,” he said.
“I know people whose men can’t touch what they make. But when you see them together? That love, that support, that ‘I got you, babe,’ it’s a beautiful thing.”
A billionaire knows that money can’t really buy happiness, but the comments wondered why he didn’t address how more men can level up like he did.
and wth does Tyler Perry know abt BM that make less than their woman as a man who’s literally wealthy anyway? this is real life not another Madea script. would’ve been best to speak on what he does know as a BM…like overcoming poverty.
I don’t even understand Tyler Perry’s angle. You’d think a man in his position would be encouraging other men to step it up, not telling women to settle…
Whew, Jesus, take the wheel! Some said that tangent was from the Acrimony director’s own rags-to-riches trauma. Others called out the irony that he his makes money from “trolling” Black women with these same storylines.
Tyler Perry loves the corporate baddie that can’t find love until she finds the broken underemployed cutie with three kids narrative.
Please.
Tyler Perry needs to heal. No wonder his writing is biased. #SistasOnBET https://t.co/Zxq3sFeYYf
A main theme of all Tyler Perry's media is telling Black women to settle for less than what they want.
Meanwhile, he ignores that most ppl date+marry within their socioeconomic groups & NEVER tells Black men to settle for less.
Wonder what THAT'S all about, y'know?🤔🙄😒 https://t.co/FXP6nOfZB3
Although he didn’t lecture Black men about following in his footsteps, the billionaire did drop gems from his journey to success. Watch the full episode of Keep It Positive, Sweetie below.
See more of the “Hellurrrrr” hysteria from Tyler Perry’s dating advice after the flip.
Tyler Perry’s Bill-Splitting Suggestion Sparks Social “Madea” Debates
Tyler’s advice sounds good in theory or for couples like Oprah and Steadman. However, the math isn’t mathing for many Black men and women chiming in online. Some call it realism. Meanwhile, others blame it on the icon “hating Black women.” Check out more of the social media reactions below.
The girls can’t even take a trip nowadays without the niggas interrogating them about how it was funded, who was the big spender that took them and accusing her of being an escort 😭 https://t.co/YJL9CMU15E
Tyler Perry act like Black women haven’t been paying all or most of the bills for a long time. The younger generations have just decided that it’s better for our peace of mind to pay them all and not have to stroke somebody’s ego too.
— Part of the Rice Speaking World (@DMBreaux1017) September 14, 2023
A literal billionaire telling women to date broke men… EYE see you! Won’t get me! @tylerperry pic.twitter.com/TpbElrC3Pn
Tyler Perry could focus on literally anything and yet it’s still Black love inclusive of an underdeveloped cis man. It’s weird. I’d be too busy building a theme park or something. https://t.co/bquzLGrqa3
So we taking relationship advice from Tyler Perry now….🙄🙄
The problem with what Tyler Perry is saying, is that he’s talking to women, when he should be talking to men.@tylerperry, tell the men to humble themselves before their wives and take care of the children, cook, do domestic chores, and keep the house clean and well managed,… https://t.co/vKSkCvwE4n
it’s funny because tyler perry is a single man who who made his entire fortune off mocking women. why the fuck would anyone listen to his advice for us?????? fuck him and his corny movies.
Every month y’all talk about Tyler Perry and it changes nothing. He is still a self made black billionaire and y’all are on here debating about nothing.
After I tweeted that, I did see that there were 2 different conversations being had. I think the overarching lesson in all of this is to ignore Tyler Perry.
Bye, @tylerperry . Black women, he’s trying to cast you in one of his many tired black woman, ran down, taking care a man roles. Black males is NOT your only option and if they don’t see/know the facts and want to be better and earn MORE then hell… https://t.co/e28sTZGNfr pic.twitter.com/GxTLkmUnpx
Tyler Perry told yall bxtches to lower yall standards and yall eatin it up baby lickin the plate fr lol
I will rather die alone than take dating advice from Tyler Perry 🫠
The man could hardly write one successful black female character whose love life is happy and healthy. All his black female characters be going through thee most 24/7 https://t.co/DRa7w7ptDQ
At the end of the day— that Tyler Perry video & the many others like it are ridiculous to those of us BW who aren’t foolish enough to limit our dating options to one particular demographic… pic.twitter.com/lXR9WyLNua
Aye Tyler Perry really said..just let him pay the light bill 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Man listen why TF would I listen to anything Tyler Perry says about relationships?? 😂
Never let somebody tell you how to achieve something they’ve never successfully accomplished. I’ll listen to Tyler Perry tell me how to get/keep a man when he get and keep one. Next. https://t.co/NQZYGMdBfJ
Tyler Perry’s 30-year obsession with telling Black women what type of man they should want makes a lot more sense when you realize he’s selling his own fantasies and desires of his ideal dude, and Black women’s actual needs don’t factor in.
— Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 14, 2023
He singularly detests Black women—especially ambitious and career minded ones—and he doesn’t miss a chance to write suffering, pestilence, and punishment into their storylines.
What do you think about Tyler Perry’s controversial comments?
