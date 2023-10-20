Bossip Video

2 chainz and Lil Wayne announce the long-awaited sequel to their 2016 collaboration ColleGrove and release the first single “Presha”.

Almost seven years later 2 chainz is reuniting with one of the best to ever touch the mic, Lil Wayne. Previously the two combined force to form their group ColleGrove. Yesterday they confirmed the rumors of the sequel ColleGrove 2 and announced the project will be released November 17th. Additionally, Tunechi and Tity Boi dropped off a little preview of the project titled “Presha”.

On Instagram 2 chainz posted a series of pictures recapping his multi-decade friendship with Lil Wayne.

In 2016 the rap game saw an increase in collaborative albums across the board. Some of them made sense while others didn’t but were an unexpected treat. One of the collaborative albums that made almost too much sense came from Atlanta Rapper 2 chainz and New Orleans legend Lil Wayne. The two joined forces and blended the best of both their brands and delivered a project full of bars. Even the album name ColleGrove took inspiration from both their hometowns College Park and Hollyygrove. Furthermore, 2 chainz did us all a favor by delivering new Weezy music while he was knee-deep in his legal battle with Cash Money. Both rappers have been open about their multi-decade friendship and it transitioned into the music seamlessly.

You can listen to “Presha” below.