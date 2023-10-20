Bossip Video

One of the men on Ready To Love: Make A Move is confusing two of the ladies, and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the embarrassing moment.

As previously reported Ready To Love: Make A Move stars RTL standouts Ashlee Akins (S1, Atlanta),

Verneashia Allen (S3, Houston),

Zadia Murphy (S4, Washington, D.C.),

and Shereese Logan (S6, Miami).

These single stunners have left their respective cities to embark on an all-new adventure looking for their soulmates in New Orleans, Louisiana. And while the Big Easy might be all about letting the good times roll, dating becomes complicated as host Tamica Lee, an expert matchmaker, presents them with 25 potential Mr. Rights to choose from.

A press release reports that after the course of 12, one-hour episodes, the four ladies each need to decide if any of the men are worthy for them to MAKE A MOVE permanently to New Orleans for a fresh start at life and love – or if they’ll return back to their own homes still searching for “the one.”

Now the ladies are going out on dates and for Ashlee it’s not going so well.

Ready To Love: Make A Move Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see Ashlee on a date with Marcus. After a bike ride, they stop for gelato and things get awkward when Marcus mixes her up with Zadia.

Marcus tells the #RTL alumna that he liked the yellow dress she wore earlier in the day, but that’s apparently what Zadia was wearing, not her.

“[He] does not pay attention to details!” says a disappointed Ashlee before offering him a knuckle sandwich.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Ready To Love: Make A Move airs tonight, Friday, October 20 at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN.

Ready To Love: Make A Move is executive produced by Will Packer and Richard Brown of Will Packer Media, and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment. Robyn Schnieders and Drew Hoegl executive produce for Lighthearted Entertainment.