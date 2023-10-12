Bossip Video

Four ladies of Ready To Love fame are ready to try something new in a new city, with new men, and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the hometown hotties they’ll meet in the Big Easy.

Ready To Love: Make A Move will premiere this Friday, October 13 at 8 on OWN and reintroduce RTL watchers to Ashlee Akins (S1, Atlanta), Verneashia Allen (S3, Houston), Zadia Murphy (S4, Washington, D.C.), and Shereese Logan (S6, Miami).

These single stunners have left their respective cities to embark on an all-new adventure looking for their soulmates in New Orleans, Louisiana. And while the Big Easy might be all about letting the good times roll, dating becomes complicated as host Tamica Lee, an expert matchmaker, presents them with 25 potential Mr. Rights to choose from.

A press release reports that after the course of 12, one-hour episodes, the four ladies each need to decide if any of the men are worthy for them to MAKE A MOVE permanently to New Orleans for a fresh start at life and love – or if they’ll return back to their own homes still searching for “the one.”

Ready To Love: Make A Move Exclusive Clip

In the premiere episode titled “Welcome to NOLA” the ladies pack their things and go to New Orleans for a chance at romance where they move in together to form a dating sisterhood.

They are welcomed to town by matchmaker Tamica Lee, who surprises them with a singles mixer, but things go left when two of the ladies choose the same man for a one-on-one date. Will a love triangle tear the RTL sisters apart?

In an exclusive first look shared with BOSSIP, we see the ladies reflect on their previous Ready To Love journeys before touching down in the Crescent City and making connections.

“We’re gonna have a good fricking time and we’re gonna find love!” says a confident Zadia.

Luckily, they’ve got Tamica to help guide them and she shares that she knows every handsome, single, successful man in New Orleans.

“I love a country man,” says Vernisha. “They take care of they women.” “I’m loving the chemistry!” says Ashlee.

Later, we see that several Ready To Love alumna have come to New Orleans to kick it with the ladies and offer insight into their dating experiences. It’s not all fun and games however, at one point Zadia and Shareese bump heads.

There will be tension and tears, but ultimately it could all be worth it if these ladies and their matches are ready to love.

Take an exclusive look below.

Ready To Love: Make A Move airs this Friday, October 13 at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN!

Meet the women of Ready To Love: Make A Move below:

Tamica Lee, Host, and Matchmaker

Tamica is ready to get our Queens ready to love!

Tamica Lee is a woman who does it all. A New Orleans native, Tamica is busy balancing her work while also being a wife and mother to two children. Best known as the star of Southern Charm New Orleans, she was recently the anchor of Good Morning New Orleans and prefers to go by “The Queen of New Orleans!” In addition to being an extremely gifted matchmaker, she is the co-founder of Son of a Saint, a charity she and her brother started in memory of their late father.

Ashlee Akins, 36, Speech Therapist/Bartender – Season 1, Atlanta

Ashlee made a splash in the first season of Ready To Love when she fiercely stood by her man’s side while he was hospitalized. Apparently, things went left however and after years of dealing with heartbreak, she’s ready for what’s next.

During the first season, Ashlee fell hard for Alexx, and stayed by his side during a medical mystery that left him on his deathbed. When a recovered Alexx later revealed himself to be a liar and a cheat, the tumultuous experience crushed Ashlee. It’s been over five years since Ashlee has been in a significant relationship, but she recently got back on the dating scene and is hopeful to find a lifelong love to start a family with.

Verneashia Allen, 42, Salon Owner – Season 3, Houston

Verneashia made a strong connection on her season of Ready To Love Houston but it surprisingly fell apart. Now the beauty has set her sights on a new city to find her forever.

As someone who juggles three daughters with a successful salon business, Verneashia’s attention is spread pretty thin. Ever since her on-screen, heated break-up with Joel in the third season of RTL, Verneashia has struggled with being vulnerable and putting herself out there. Her sex appeal is apparent to viewers as well as herself, and as a result, it’s important for her to gauge men’s genuine interest in getting to know her beyond her appearance. Ultimately, her aspirations in love is to find a partner who sets a good example for her daughters.

Zadia Murphy, 37, Fitness Trainer/Makeup Artist – Season 4, Washington, D.C.

Remember fit and fine Zadia from the RTL D.C. iteration who was close friends with Kamil? She’s baaaack!

Zadia stormed on the D.C. scene as a vibrant and assertive boss who won’t settle for anything less than perfection. Zadia and Nai’im had an instant love connection, but as the season went on, her attention splintered and her pursuit for love didn’t work out with either man. A certified trainer and nutrition coach, she is devoted to living a healthy lifestyle, looking for a fit fella to share in her active ways.

Shareese Logan, 44, Esthetician – Season 6, Miami

Spicy Shareese is still ready to love and moving on from Miami to find it.

Shareese tells it like it is, and isn’t afraid to hold back her truth. She expects the same level of honesty, communication and respect from her partner. Strength, a strong presence and professionalism are also traits that Shareese looks for in a man. Appearing on the sixth season of RTL transformed Shareese’s perspective on dating and opening up to the possibility of finding someone to build a future with. Even though she hadn’t found her match on the show, Shareese continued to date and broke off her last relationship a year ago. Her eventual hope is to get married and start a family soon, with a partner she deems worthy of her everlasting love.

Will YOU be watching Ready To Love: Make A Move when it premieres this Friday, October 13 at 8 PM ET/PT on OWN?

Ready To Love: Make A Move is executive produced by Will Packer and Richard Brown of Will Packer Media, and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante of Lighthearted Entertainment. Robyn Schnieders and Drew Hoegl executive produce for Lighthearted Entertainment.