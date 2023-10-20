Bossip Video

Offset is opening up about how he transformed his marriage to Cardi B, for the better, after being plagued by cheating scandals earlier in their relationship.

The Migos rapper has been caught up in very public infidelity allegations multiple times, even pushing Cardi to file for divorce in 2020 before their eventual reconciliation. The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month, and over the past couple years, they’ve appeared to have a much stronger relationship than the first few, drama-filled years.

During an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, Oct. 18, Offset opened up about how they were able to save their marriage after such turbulent times. To put it simply, he had to start taking his dedication to Cardi more seriously and stop only thinking about himself.

“First off, by, like, respecting her position, right? We’re both public figures, we’re both in the eyes of people,” he explained according to US Weekly, adding that he told himself: “Stop being selfish. You’re married to this woman, be dedicated to this woman. And also, just like being more communicative about s**t.” He continued: “We just talk more and, because, you know, work was getting in the way … communication is key. If you don’t like some s**t, tell me, and if I don’t like some s**t , I’ll tell you. … Not communicating f***s s**t up.”

Cardi B and Offset’s infidelity issues started in 2018, when the “WAP” rapper allegedly attacked two bartenders at a New York City strip club, accusing one of them of sleeping with her husband. Two years later, Cardi pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, which resulted in a sentence of 15 days of community service.

Eight months later, the former reality star announced on Instagram that she and Offset had broken up, accusing him of cheating on her with an aspiring rapper named Summer Bunni.

Cardi B filed for divorce two years later in September 2020, but she later withdrew the papers.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Offset also opened up about how Cardi first caught his eye, explaining that her self-confidence was a major reason he liked her.

“I had seen her online, and I just loved the way… how raw she was and how confident she was,” Offset revealed, according to PEOPLE. “She didn’t give a f**k what nobody thought And it’s just like damn, that’s fire. Funny, great personality, from what I could see, you know I’m saying? Like that’s a funny girl, she’s a cool girl, and then I shot my shot and I swished it.”