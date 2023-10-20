Bossip Video

ESPN+ is live-streaming a copiously competitive dance competition featuring champions from across the globe this weekend.

On Saturday, October 21, the subscription service is sharing the art of breaking with the world via a prestigious break dancing competition, Red Bull BC One’s historic 20th edition of the 2023 Red Bull BC One World Final.

Taking place in Paris, France at the monumental Roland-Garros, a press release reports that the sold-out world Final will bring together national champions from around the world – including U.S. National Champions, B-Boy HiJack and B-Girl Kate – and a line-up of invited competitors joining in as wildcards to battle their way through a 16-person bracket out for the coveted Red Bull BC One World Championship title.

Ultimately the event will serve as a precursor to the Paris 2024 Olympics which will feature breaking as an Olympic sport.

Ahead of Saturday’s main event, B-Boy HiJack and B-Girl Kate came out victorious at the U.S. National Final held in Philadelphia where legendary breakers and rising talent came together at The Fillmore and hit signature breaking moves including head spins, air flares, and freezes.

Here’s How To Watch the Red Bull BC One World Final LIVE on ESPN+ on October 21

To live stream Red Bull BC One’s World Final click HERE.

See the tune-in information below:

12PM EDT | Top 16 9AM PDT

2PM EDT| Top 8 11AM PDT

Exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Available on Red Bull TV outside the U.S.