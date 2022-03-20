Bossip Video

A colossal competitive global breakdancing competition is returning to the birthplace of Hip-Hop.

The 19th Red Bull BC One World Final will take place this fall in New York City. This year the Red Bull BC One will host over 60 qualifier events across 30 countries, with winners of the respective competitions earning entry into the final face-off.

Once again elite competitive breakers (“b-boys” and “b-girls”) from all corners of the globe will impress judges with their popping, locking, and headspins with hopes to compete in the Red Bull BC One World Final on Saturday, November 12 at the Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center. The final event will feature a line-up of 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls.

Last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final was hosted in Poland with B-Boy Amir from Kazakhstan and B-Girl Logistx from the USA taking the belt. Both will defend their titles at this year’s World Final.

“It fills my heart with pride to see a ghetto born dance transcend beyond the basketball courts outside my Bronx River Projects window. What felt exclusive to our community is now a global sensation and I see every b-boy and b-girl as an extension of the culture,” shares legendary New York City b-boy Alien Ness, “Breaking will continue to evolve, but will remain rooted in an unexplainable essence that connects us. If we could verbally explain it, we wouldn’t be dancing.” “There is something special about the Red Bull BC One World Final returning to New York City,” says Logan “Logistx” Edra, winner of the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final, and the youngest to ever hold the coveted title. “As the next generation of breakers rise, I feel it’s important to honor breaking’s roots while breathing new life into the sport as it continues to amass international and well-due recognition.”

To further the development of breaking culture, the Red Bull BC One Camp will accompany the competition, gathering breaking legends and rising stars for several days of workshops, panels, and battles for the wider breaking community. This year’s program will be available to stream on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull BC One social media channels.

For more information, visit www.redbullbcone.com.