Divorce is a mutha but this ain’t it.

According to a report by ABC7, a 49-year-old man named Pedro Argote is being hunted by law enforcement for the murder of 52-year-old Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson. Wilkinson presided over Argote’s divorce on Thursday and police believe the outcome was the motive for the shooting. Earlier that day, Wilkinson granted custody of Argote’s child to his ex-wife.

Police say that Argote accosted Wilkinson in the drive of his Hagerstown, Maryland home and shot him dead while his wife and son were in the house. The public has been notified that Argote might be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450 with Maryland plates 4EH0408 and is considered armed and dangerous.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement that he’s “shocked, heartbroken, and sickened” by the shooting, calling it a “cold-blooded, vicious, and targeted attack.”

The governor continued:

“Judge Wilkinson spent his career in defense of justice,” Moore said in a statement. “We must now ensure that the perpetrator of this vile act faces justice and Judge Wilkinson’s family gets the support they need and deserve.”

Killing the judge who granted your ex custody of your child isn’t exactly a convincing argument that you should be raising a child to become a well-adjusted human being.