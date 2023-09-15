Things are over for a rapper and a TV host.
Jeezy has officially filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai.
The news was confirmed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution which reports that the filing was made Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court and notes that Jeezy, nee Jay Jenkins, is already separated from his wife.
The two have a prenuptial agreement and Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, who was born in January 2022, adds the publication.
Mai was spotted on August 3 at Atlanta’s Tabernacle concert venue for “City Sessions: 50 & Forever Featuring Jeezy & Special Guests.”
Prior to that, she praised him alongside their daughter for having a New York Times bestselling book.
“Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir ‘Adversity For Sale’ has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list,” wrote Mai on September 6.
Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling.
I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love🖤”
Mai has been noticeably absent from Jeezy’s social media since May when he sent her a Mother’s Day message.
On Thursday, the same day he filed for divorce, Jeezy posted a cryptic message on his Instagram that read;
“Too focused on who I’m becoming to focus on who’s not coming with me.”
The couple got married in March of 2021 in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home.
This story is still developing…
