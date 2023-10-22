Bossip Video

On Saturday, Diddy made good on his pledge to donate $1 million to his alma mater, Howard University.

Brother Love aka Diddy is finally out of album mode and back touching the people. With that in mind, he made good on his $1 million promise to Howard. The mogul touched down on campus to bring energy to the school’s homecoming Yardfest and he brought a big check with him after promising to do so at the 2022 BET Awards.

This marks his second donation to The Mecca, Revolt reports that he previously donated to the HBCU in September 2016 amid his “Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.” He donated $1M which kicked started The Sean Combs Scholarship Fund which helped students who maintained a 3.0 GPA but also needed assistance paying for school.

According to the university’s official newspaper, The Hilltop, Diddy has completed his promise to donate $1 million to the HBCU where he matriculated during the ’80s. He did not graduate but was awarded an honorary degree in 2014.

“Mr. Combs has fully honored every public pledge of support he has made to Howard University. This includes both public pledges to donate to Howard University, each for $1 million,” said Howard University’s Development and Alumni Relations Senior Vice President David P. Bennett, who also confirmed that Diddy also carried out other “philanthropic efforts” on the University’s behalf. “In addition to his public pledges, Mr. Combs has also supported Howard University and our students in many private ways. This includes through contributions, internships and hiring many Howard alumni at Combs Global,” he said.

Combs has a lot of things he doesn’t play about, and the youth and future leaders are at the top of that list.