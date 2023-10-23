Bossip Video

Gayle King gets Jay-Z to give his thoughts on the “500,000 or dinner with Hov” debate and of course, he said take the money.

For years social media has had a list of topics that instantly gets the timelines in a frenzy. One of those provokes reactions so serious people will almost fight about it. Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000 is the age-old question and every year social media goes up in flames debating it like clockwork.

According to PEOPLE, Gayle King had an exclusive interview with Hov where she asked his opinion on the topic.

“You gotta take the money,” said Jay-Z, 53, in a clip that premiered exclusively on PEOPLE. “What I’mma say?”

This may be a hard watch for people who would pick the dinner, but let’s be for real. With $500,000 you can do a lot more than anything you would learn at dinner. Additionally, Hov has already given you all the game in the music in his opinion.

“Because you got all that in the music for $10.99. That’s a bad deal. I wouldn’t tell you to cut a bad deal,” he advised. “Take the $500,000, go buy some albums and listen to the albums. It’s all there.” “If you piece it together and really listen to the music for the words, for what it is, it’s all there. Everything that I said was going to happen, happened. Everything that I said I wanted to do, I’ve done, and there’s the blueprint,” he added, referencing the title of his iconic 2001 album. “The blueprint — literally — to me and my life and my journey is there already.”

There was never a universe where Jay-Z was going to tell anyone to pass up half a million dollars. Even with inflation as high as it is and the dollar not going far, it’s still a lot of money. If you still want the dinner with Jay-Z for “knowledge” you’re in luck. His two-part interview with Gayle King will air this Thursday and Friday on CBS Mornings.

Hopefully, Gayle got some new bars out of Hov for those who still have hopes of dinner with Hov.