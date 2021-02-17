Bossip Video

On Thursday, FKA Twigs is sitting down to discuss her lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf, with Gayle King on CBS This Morning.

The singer-songwriter is speaking out in her first television interview since filing a civil lawsuit in December. In the lawsuit, she accuses LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and inflicting emotional distress–while he initially issued an apology, Shia went on to deny the allegations.

Twigs told Gayle King that she filed the lawsuit and chose to speak out in an effort to help other women in abusive relationships.

“He would often just start having an argument with me in the middle of the night, start accusing me of doing all sorts of things, planning to leave him in my head,” she said in the interview. “He’d wake me up, tell me I was disgusting, that I was vile.”

She also said that nothing LaBeouf accused her of throughout their relationship was “ever true.”

“But this is the thing — but I would really doubt myself. You know, especially when I’d, like, wake up and he’d be like, ‘You were lying there with your eyes open, planning to leave me.’ And I’d be like, ‘I literally was asleep,'” she continued. “But then he would, like, only want me to sleep naked because he said if I didn’t then I was keeping myself from him.” “It’s just this, like, constant availability, and everything centered around them,” she said about his tactics. “And I think, you know, that’s why I wanted to come out and talk about this. Because the signs really are there from the beginning.”

Even so, the singer said there was not “one set moment” that made her believe the signs were part of a larger problem, calling it, “very subtle.”

“That’s the thing about, you know, domestic abuse, domestic violence, that it’s a real gradual step-by-step process to get somebody to a place where they lose themselves so much that they accept or feel like they deserve to be treated in that way,” she said.

It was not just “one thing,” she explained, but rather “loads of tiny little things that get sewn together into a nightmare.”

It was not just "one thing," she explained, but rather "loads of tiny little things that get sewn together into a nightmare."