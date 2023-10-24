Bossip Video

Happy almost Holiday SZN!

Brandy has the most wonderful life and one BIG HATER in Netflix’s upcoming Holiday Comedy BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER! streaming exclusively on Netflix November 16.

The Grammy-winning singer stars as very merry and very successful mother and wife Jackie who sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte (Heather Graham) feel like a lump of coal every Christmas.

“Jackie needed to have a certain kind of mystery and a certain kind of joy, but an inscrutable joy,” said director Mary Lambert in an interview with Tudum. So, Brandy felt perfect for the role because she ‘just makes you feel like she’s really happy to see you.’ Plus, she can sing! ‘Jackie was the lead singer in this band with Rob (Charlotte’s husband). That’s part of their past history. And I wanted somebody who could really convincingly give us that.”

When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect.

“I knew she could become this slightly over-the-top personality but with complexity so that when you see her being jealous there’s a lot of conflicting emotions going on there,” said Lambert about Charlotte. “[She] doesn’t really like Christmas, and feels that Christmas is a time where everyone expects more from her than she can give.”

Bursting with holiday cheer, Best. Christmas. Ever! also stars Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeño,Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil, and Madison Skye Validum.