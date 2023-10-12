Bossip Video

Don’t be elfin’ around

Eddie Murphy gets hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray by a scammy elf in Candy Cane Lane which marks the legendary comedian’s first-ever Holiday Comedy of his 40-year career.

According to the official synopsis, Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) who casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town.

“At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.”

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Play

“[Chris] loves Christmas so much he’s even given all his kids Christmas-themed names (Holly, Joy and Nick),” said director Reginald Hudlin (who teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the first time since Boomerang) in an interview with PEOPLE. When Chris is unexpectedly laid off, he throws himself into winning the Candy Cane Lane house-decorating contest in his neighborhood, which has a huge cash prize. But when he finds the coolest-looking Christmas decorations ever that will pretty much guarantee him winning the big prize, it turns out they are cursed by a wayward elf named Pepper [Jillian Bell]. “Now the ’12 Days of Christmas’ characters are coming to life and causing chaos for Chris and his family. Now instead of winning it all, he could lose it all!”

Prime Video’s latest original feature also stars Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

“I can’t wait for the world to see Candy Cane Lane,” said Hudlin in a statement about the film. “I’ve wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life, but I wanted to do something fresh and surprising. Eddie Murphy and this hilarious cast really bring the funny, it’s super Christmas-y, and it will hit you right in the feels.”

Candy Cane Lane streams exclusively on Prime Video December 1, 2023.