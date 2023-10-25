On Tuesday, a bevy of celebs attended the third annual TIME100 Next Gala, celebrating TIME’s list of 100 rising stars “defining the next generation of leadership in business, entertainment, sports, politics, and more.”

A press release reports that the ritzy affair was held at SECOND New York City, and featured honorary tributes from members of this year’s list, including actor Tyler James Williams,





NASA Astronaut Victor J. Glover,

actor Stephanie Hsu,

climate activist Xiye Bastida,

and advocate Dylan Brandt.

and featured remarks from TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs.

“At TIME, we celebrate and recognize the most influential people around the world who are making an impact,” said Sibley during the gala per a press release. “Tonight, we are recognizing the Next generation of innovators and leaders who are making the extraordinary possible and pulling off the remarkable feat of reaching the top of their fields, with the potential to still do so much more.”

Seen on the #TIME100 Next scene was Pinky Cole who made the list for her Slutty Vegan empire and posed with her hubby Derrick Hayes…

Tems who was celebrated for being in“a class all by herself” because of her unique sound…

and Jalen Hurts, who brought his longtime love Bry Burrows as his date, and made the list for becoming the highest-paid football player in history.

The 2023 TIME100 Next list, an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, was revealed on September 13.

Explore the full list at time.com/time100next.