The annual TIME100 Gala took place in New York and brought out a bevy of A-listers who were celebrated as the 100 most influential people of 2023.
As previously reported this year’s TIME100 includes the most prominent figures throughout different industries, including artists innovators, and icons and each had a friend and/or collaborator write about why they made the list, offering interesting insight into how their peers view them.
On Wednesday the Time100 honorees attended the annual gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in extravagant fashion.
Seen on the scene was Doja Cat who was celebrated in TIME by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann. While on the carpet, she rocked a Valentino dress and accessorized with red leather gloves and diamonds.
She was joined by a dapper in lavender, Michael B. Jordan, whose friend Ryan Coogler gushed to TIME about his directing of Creed III…
and Angela Bassett who looked chic in a suit after Tina Turner told TIME that the iconic actress who portrayed her has strength, determination, and big, big dreams, “just like her.”
and all-yellow everything Gayle King.
Also spotted was an unbothered Don Lemon who was all smiles despite his recent termination.
The ousted CNN anchor posed alongside his partner and told reporters that he was ready to kick back and relax.
“I’m going to enjoy my summer, spend it on the beach and have a great time, that’s it,” Lemon said on the red carpet reports USA Today. “I’m great.”
