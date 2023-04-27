Bossip Video

The annual TIME100 Gala took place in New York and brought out a bevy of A-listers who were celebrated as the 100 most influential people of 2023.

Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill/ Dimitrios Kambouris /Kevin Mazur / Getty

As previously reported this year’s TIME100 includes the most prominent figures throughout different industries, including artists innovators, and icons and each had a friend and/or collaborator write about why they made the list, offering interesting insight into how their peers view them.

2023 TIME100 Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On Wednesday the Time100 honorees attended the annual gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in extravagant fashion.

2023 TIME100 Gala

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Seen on the scene was Doja Cat who was celebrated in TIME by Elvis director Baz Luhrmann. While on the carpet, she rocked a Valentino dress and accessorized with red leather gloves and diamonds.

 

2023 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

2023 Time100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

She was joined by a dapper in lavender, Michael B. Jordan, whose friend Ryan Coogler gushed to TIME about his directing of Creed III…

2023 TIME100 Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

2023 TIME100 Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

2023 TIME100 Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

and Angela Bassett who looked chic in a suit after Tina Turner told TIME that the iconic actress who portrayed her has strength, determination, and big, big dreams, “just like her.”

2023 TIME100 Gala

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

US-ENTERTAINMENT-POLITICS-SPORT-TIME-GALA

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

2023 TIME100 Gala

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The honorees were joined on the carpet by other attendees including Kim Kardashian who wore a John Galliano gown and was dripping in jewels…
2023 TIME100 GALA

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

2023 TIME100 GALA

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

2023 TIME100 GALA

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Ben Crump who repped Omega Psi Phi alongside Delta Sigma Theta member/marketing guru Juanita Slappy…
2023 TIME100 Gala

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Tiffany Haddish who posed with Doja Cat…
2023 TIME100 Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

and all-yellow everything Gayle King.

2023 TIME100 Gala

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Also spotted was an unbothered Don Lemon who was all smiles despite his recent termination.

2023 TIME100 GALA

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The ousted CNN anchor posed alongside his partner and told reporters that he was ready to kick back and relax.

“I’m going to enjoy my summer, spend it on the beach and have a great time, that’s it,” Lemon said on the red carpet reports USA Today. “I’m great.”

 

 

2023 Time100 Gala

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Good for him!
2023 Time100 Gala

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

What do YOU think about this year’s Time100 gala?
