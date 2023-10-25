Bossip Video

According to DJ Envy’s longtime associate, The Breakfast Club host is not at fault in his real estate Ponzi scheme. He is, however, denying the radio host’s claims that he’s a “victim” and instead insisting that he was his partner in their real estate business.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Envy’s former business partner, Cesar Pina, finally spoke out about his arrest. Amid the investigation into his house-flipping business, Pina insists the morning show host is innocent of any wrongdoing.

He took to Instagram Live this week to break his silence, giving his followers some insight into all of the chatter surrounding the situation.

“You have all these people being coerced to sue people affiliated with me just because they are a bigger name,” Pina said on IG Live. “That’s the situation that breaks my heart. In all these lawsuits, these 20 lawsuits, DJ Envy was never in the room with me. DJ Envy has nothing to do with any of these 20 lawsuits of these people that are suing me.” He continued, “It f***ing sucks, bro. It pisses me off that all these people are bashing DJ Envy…What you gotta understand is, DJ Envy is so successful in hip-hop, as far as a DJ, that people just don’t like him.”

Still, Pina didn’t back Envy’s claims that he’s actually a victim in the situation.

“I understand DJ Envy’s attorney, his defense to DJ Envy is a victim. That’s the dumbest s**t I ever heard in my life,” Pina added. “Me and him were partners in the real estate seminars. We are partners in a couple of real estate transactions. That’s it. He’s not a victim. He was my partner. He was an investor.”

Cesar was arrested and charged with one count of wire fraud on Oct. 18. DJ Envy has not been charged with any crimes, with his attorney maintaining that the DJ is not only innocent but was one of Pina’s victims.

Pina and Envy have been putting on seminars to teach people how to invest in real estate over the past few years. In the last couple of months, however, multiple people have complained that their money was stolen by Cesar, causing the police to launch an investigation into his questionable business practices.

On Tuesday, Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff who made headlines for following the Tory Lanez trial, released a statement from DJ Envy’s attorney noting that he will be cooperating with authorities.