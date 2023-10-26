Bossip Video

Another American tragedy unfolded last night in the quiet and unsuspecting city of Lewiston, Maine. According to CNN, just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 25, a 40-year-old armed man named Robert Card walked into a local bowling alley called Just-In-Time Recreation and opened fire on the children and families who were inside.

Moments later, Card walked into Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant and continued his mass shooting. When all was said and done, at least 18 people were killed and 13 were injured. A local Lewiston councilor says the death toll could rise as high as 22 people.

At this time, Card is still at large and authorities are conducting a massive manhunt to bring him to justice. Until then, the city has been ordered to shelter-in-place with all public schools and local businesses including grocery stores closed.

Initial reports on cable news indicated that Card was an Army reservist and a firearms instructor. According to CBS News, that claim has been amended as an updated bulletin from the Lewiston Police Department’s Facebook page says that there is no indication that Card is or was an instructor. However, it is a verified fact that Card suffers from mental health issues that include hearing voices. He previously threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the National Guard base in Saco, Maine, and was committed to a mental institution earlier this summer for two weeks, reports CBS.

Last night was also the opening night for the NBA, but Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown had no interest in talking about basketball in his post-game interview.

Again, Robert Card is still on the loose, and the local authorities are in desperate need of public assistance. They are asking that anyone in the area with any information or tips to please contact them.

If you’re anywhere near Lewiston or the surrounding area, please be safe and stay vigilant.