Bossip Video

Lewiston, Maine, is still reeling from the random act of violence that took place Wednesday night at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille. At this time, the death toll remains at 18 with 13 others suffering from injuries. According to CNN, several law enforcement agencies have arrived in Maine to help conduct a massive manhunt for 40-year-old Robert Card, the man suspected of committing the mass shooting, but they face several unique challenges in bringing Card to justice.

Card is a petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve and although he never saw combat, a former colleague named Clifford Steeves told CNN that Card is highly trained in weapons handling and was one of the best marksmen in their unit. Additionally, authorities believe that Card is familiar with the outdoors and evidence has lead them to believe that this shooting and subsequent escape was very well planned. One such piece of evidence is the location where Card’s vehicle was found, at Pejepscot Boat Launch in Lisbon, Maine. There is a possibility that Card used the camera-free waterways to flee unnoticed.

“The question is, does he have a boat there? Or is he aware of a boat he could take there, and is that a second part of the plan, or just because he has done his shooting and he is in escape mode and it’s where he ended up? Those are unknowns,” said CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller.

CNN is also bringing to light new information about exactly what happened inside the bowling alley when Card “allegedly” began his rampage and some acknowledgment of those who lost their lives. A man named Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were both fatally gunned down inside the bowling alley. Another man, Michael Deslauriers II, was killed when he and a friend attempted to stop the shooter said Michael Deslauriers Sr. in a Facebook post.

At this time, Robert Card is still at large and we encourage all those in the area to remain safe and stay vigilant of your surroundings. Please contact the authorities if you have information that could be helpful. If you see something, say something.