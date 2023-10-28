Bossip Video

Keke Palmer is celebrating her son Leodis’ first Halloween with the cutest retro mommy & me costumes: “He gave me LIFE!”

Keke continues to make motherhood look magical with a new spooky season photoshoot. On Friday, she shared pictures of herself and baby boy Leo getting into the holiday spirit. Their coordinated costumes are a match made in Old Hollywood heaven, and Keke looks as flawless as ever. The facecard never declines!

The new mom took to Instagram with a photoshoot inspired by the 1935 classic horror film Bride of Frankenstein. Keke rocks sky-high hair and all-white costume, just like the original bride. The 8-month-old steals the scene from his mogul mama as the OG “mad scientist” Dr. Frankenstein. “He gave me LIFE!” Keke wrote in the caption.

Of course, the cute costume creativity didn’t stop there. Keke set the bar high for Halloween with a short film of the itty bitty doctor bringing his creation to life. It looks like acting might run in the family.

Since Keke and her bitter baby daddy, Darius Jackson, seem to be still going strong, will we see him in the bolts and flat top to play Dr. Frankenstein’s iconic first monster? Either way, kudos to Keke, clearly having the time of her life with little Leo.

Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’s Baby!

Keke gave birth to her son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, with Darius by her side in February 2023. She announced the pregnancy during her hilarious hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

A month later, Keke took to Instagram with an update about how much she’s loving motherhood. The Big Boss star reflected on how much her life changed with Leo’s arrival. Despite her epic decades of success in Hollywood, she called being a mom the “greatest gig of all.”

“Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all,” she wrote. “Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!”

What do you think of Keke Palmer and baby Leo’s Halloween costumes? Which other celebs do you expect to bring it for spooky season?