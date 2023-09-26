Bossip Video

Keke Palmer is keeping quiet when it comes to her current relationship status leading some to believe she’s back booed up with her baby daddy.

On Monday, the actress made an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, where she was asked a few questions about her relationship status with the father of her child, Darius Jackson.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager both brought up the fact that Palmer and Jackson attended Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 4, which came after their public relationship drama and presumed split.

But, in response to the co-hosts’ questions, Keke played it coy.

“Not y’all trying to get into it! They trying it on the Today show,” the singer joked. “We want to know if you’re happy,” Hager insisted, to which Palmer replied, “Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously.”

When Kotb went one step further by asking if that meant gratitude “for the relationship…?” Palmer said, “Y’all not trying to be specific!”

“Well, are y’all together?” Hager asked point-blank. “I’m going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé’s book: Mind y’all’s business,” Keke replied.

The new mother also said on Today with Hoda & Jenna that she feels “sexier than ever” after welcoming her son, Leodis Andrellton, in February.

“I feel so empowered,” she told the co-hosts. “Your body has done something insane; you birth a body. So any insecurities or self-consciousness I had before really did wither away because, like, honey, I did something incredible.”

Palmer’s relationship status with her fitness instructor beau has been a topic of conversation for weeks now.

Back in July, Jackson drew a ton of backlash online after he publicly criticized Palmer’s outfit on a clip of her dancing with Usher as he sang to her during his Las Vegas residency.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted about her ensemble at the time, going on to delete his X account due to all of the backlash.

While many fans assumed they were broken up after this, the pair made headlines when they spent time together for Keke’s 30th birthday at the end of August. In one video Jackson shared on social media for her big day, he referred to Palmer as “my partner in crime,” only further confusing fans.

Now, it looks like we’re not getting a straightforward answer about their relationship status any time soon.