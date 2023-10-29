Bossip Video

Another day, another assault allegation against Chris Brown.

Chris Brown faces a new lawsuit for allegedly beating up a man at a London nightclub in February. The man suing is Abe Diaw. He claims the “Summer Too Hot” singer hit him in the face with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila at TAPE in London.

According to TMZ, Diaw claims Chris wielded the tequila bottle like a weapon as he pummeled Diaw over the head with “crushing blows.”

Brown then apparently was “beating” Diaw in the head with “crushing blows” and knocked him unconscious. It went on to claim that Brown allegedly “continued to ruthlessly stomp” on him for “30 seconds.”

Diaw’s injuries landed him in the hospital. He reportedly sustained lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.” The lawsuit states it left him with “permanent” damage and “severe emotional distress.”

Diaw also claimed that the nightclub TAPE caught the altercation on surveillance footage. He also said that cops in London have the alleged beatdown video. Diaw went on to say he could identify Chris in the footage and claims Brown is a fugitive in the United Kingdom as a result of the alleged incident.

Chris Brown’s Long History Of Assault Accusations And Upcoming New Album

Unfortunately for Chris, this isn’t the first time an alleged victim wanted to take him to court. Chris has dealt with legal trouble since 2009. Most recently, in May, Brown and Usher reportedly fought the day before sharing the stage at the Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas.

TMZ reported that Brown was attempting to talk to Teyana Taylor at his surprise birthday party and became angry when she ignored him. Usher intervened and tried to calm the singer. The outlet said that Brown then told his crew they were leaving. When they exited the facility, Usher followed after them and allegedly got jumped outside the party.

No footage of this incident was released. Chris Brown’s rep and lawyers still have not made a statement regarding any of these incidents.

In brighter news for Brown, he revealed details about his upcoming project. His 11th studio album, 11:11, will drop on Nov. 11 with 22 tracks.

Are you excited for his new music? Let us know your thoughts below!