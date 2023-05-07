Check out the details we do know and reactions to Chris Brown allegedly fighting Usher after the jump.

Summer Walker decided to “Come Thru” to perform their joint hit together during his set.

Usher put on a show as scheduled, like nothing happened the night before. He donned black-on-black leather for his headlining performance.

Before his set, Usher hung out backstage, appreciating his fellow artists like Busta Rhymes.

Chris hit the stage right before Usher. He performed throwbacks like “Shortie Like Mine” with an assist from Bow Wow.

“We’re here, having a great time,” Usher said to the camera with no visible injuries. “See you soon!”

Usher is unbothered by the alleged altercation with Chris Brown 😅 pic.twitter.com/upwaJif6zy

The Confessions singer didn’t acknowledge the drama except to show his face shortly before he took the festival stage.

"Lovers & Friends" is not a concert in Usher's backyard. It's a 4-stage, 30-act, SOLD OUT festival for which Chris is a contracted headliner. https://t.co/rrjZXVGLnj

It’s unclear if the stars have any beef between them after a heated argument reportedly got physical. Regardless of personal drama, Usher and Chris satisfied their fans (and contractual obligations. Both stars showed up and showed out at Lovers & Friends.

What’s more shocking than Chris Brown allegedly fighting Usher at a party he threw for Breezy? They both performed at Usher’s Lovers & Friends Festival the next day.

Usher Threw Chris Brown A Surprise Birthday Party For Chris Brown, Chris And Crew Allegedly Jumped Usher

Hollywood Unlocked originally reported that Chris Brown came to blows with Usher on Friday night. Usher surprised him with a star-studded surprise birthday party. The “Breezy De Mayo” celebration occurred at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas.

Summer Walker & Omarion roller skating at Chris Brown’s birthday party😂🛼 pic.twitter.com/uSGxEPWLQw — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) May 6, 2023

The good vibes took a turn when “intoxicated” Chris got “disrespectful” with Teyana Taylor for an “unknown reason,” according to a source. Chris allegedly escalated, calling Usher a “coward” when he intervened and stormed out.

Y’all think Chris Brown called Usher a “coward”? Not a “punk ass bitch” or “pussy ass hoe” but a “coward”? It’s giving fan fiction. https://t.co/ZrP3etbyAi — Wahala If You Hear Me 🗣 (@eleven8) May 6, 2023

Sources say the more Usher tried to calm things down, the more they got out of control when he followed Breezy outside.

“Shockingly, that’s when things went completely left, with Chris Brown and his crew allegedly jumping the legendary R&B singer. The insider went on to say that the alleged beatdown was so bad that it left Usher with a ‘bloodied nose.’

Most accounts of the party focused on Usher showing love and serenading the guest of honor. However, TMZ confirmed that the men did get into a heated argument at the birthday bash.

TMZ’s source claimed Chris became outraged that Teyana ignored him, adding he cursed out both her and Usher.

Chris Brown will never change because he’ll never be forced into any real contrition. His celeb friends and fans will always find an excuse and plead for grace. — Reid (@RVAReid) May 6, 2023

Some online reactions couldn’t believe Chris would jump his good friend.

I’m having a hard time believing Chris Brown jumped Usher lol. I need proof cause that’s crazy. — em•eye•aye (@BombAssMia) May 6, 2023

Others feigned surprise, joking that “he only hits women.” (Frank Ocean was “desirous of prosecution” after he said Chris’ crew jumped him in 2013. He changed his mind, choosing his “sanity. No Criminal Charges. No civil lawsuit.”)

kinda don’t feel bad cus chris brown is a known abuser so of course he’d disrespect teyana taylor, no one told usher to host a surprise party for him like this is what happens when you’re friends with abusers and you enable their behavior https://t.co/mARPuotgxg — myo ✧ (@myonnaslibrary) May 6, 2023

Many of Chris’ critics noted that the verbal (and alleged physical) abuse comes with the territory of supporting a reported serial abuser.

Teyana Taylor fans being outraged at Chris Brown's antics is hilarious. Y'all must've forgot her pug faced self was on his side and defending him after the beating. Look at the header she put on her Twitter when she was beefing with Rihanna. pic.twitter.com/lJQIMOPV4l — ViceGrip Vicky (@VicegripV) May 6, 2023

While the back-to-back festival sets proved to some that Chris wasn’t wilding, other celebs’ reactions hint otherwise.

Let me clear something up. I never said Teyana Taylor unfollowed Chris Brown for Usher. What my tweet is basically saying is the rumored situation at the party did in fact actually happened. (Including Chris mistreating Teyana) It’s a shame I had to explain that 🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/gc56lgExLf — Chris (@chrisloves93) May 6, 2023

One Twitter user noted that Teyana Taylor went from celebrating Chris’ birthday to unfollowing him on IG.

🎙️ | Wack100 speaks on the alleged altercation between Chris Brown and Usher. Says Chris is “out of control” and called Teyana Taylor “all types of b*tches.” “He gonna run into the wrong squad one day.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZKTJnOeyqJ — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) May 6, 2023

Wack 100 responded, “Chris Brown is out of control” and likely to “run into the wrong squad” one day.

“He took off on my boy, London, drunk and high. Now he took off on Usher,” Wack said. “He went off on Teyana Taylor, called her a bunch of b*tches.”

Usher’s son also referenced a jumping in now-deleted Instagram Stories.

Nah why would Usher son post this. Is he saying he got jumped like he was Jiraiya?!! 😂😭 Is Chris Brown Pain???! 😭 https://t.co/s4V73GzhBX — Soul King (@SoulKingLives) May 6, 2023

Fans wanted to see the prominent performers battle but never beefing or brawling.

Chris brown and Usher we wanted a Verzuz battle not a boxing match 😂 pic.twitter.com/LEQ50DymLz — 🖤 (@playboihook) May 6, 2023

