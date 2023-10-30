Bossip Video

Halloween isn’t even here yet and Ice Spice may have already won the celebrity costume contest.

The “Munch” rapper performed at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, where she debuted her Halloween costume.

Following in the footsteps of other celebs including Chloe Bailey and Olivia Rodrigo, Ice Spice put on a red mini dress and channeled the iconic cartoon character Betty Boop.

To complete the look, she wore a red garter with a heart on it around her thigh and covered her famous red curls with a jet-black hairstyle, also rocking a bold red lip.

In addition to her live performance wearing the costume, the 23-year-old posted pictures of her dressed up as Betty Boop to Instagram.

“guess who ;*” she wrote in her caption, sharing some more risqué photos where her leopard print underwear can be seen under her super-short mini dress.

Celebrities and fans alike took to the comments of the rapper’s Instagram post to share just how much they love this look on Ice Spice, gushing over her resemblance to the iconic cartoon character.

“She showin ha pantyyyy singularrr ðŸ˜ too gorgeous â¤ï¸,” SZA wrote, referencing the lyrics to Ice Spice’s song “Deli.” Skai Jackson was also a fan of the costume, commenting: “I just dropped dead on the floor. Deceased ðŸ˜.”

While Halloweekend has passed, the official holiday is still to come, so it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing more celebrity costumes all over the timeline–but Ice Spice’s will be hard to beat.

Check out some social media reactions to Ice Spice’s Betty Boop costume down below: