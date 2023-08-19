Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw has a standout lineup that includes the Hillbillies (Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem), SZA, Ice Spice, and The Clipse.
The festival is making its long-awaited return to Dodger Stadium for the first time since 2019. Earlier this year Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem announced their group the Hillbillies by releasing a song of the same name. In the video, the two performed in front of Dodger Stadium while Tyler The Creator made an appearance to hint at Camp Flog Gnaw’s return.
Tyler recently took a creative approach to announcing the festival lineup by letting fans live stream a mural being painted. The mural included the festival lineup and as suspected Kendrick and Keem are the headliners. Along with the Hillbillie cousin duo, SZA, and Tyler will also c0-headline. Supporting acts include Teezo Touchdown, Clipse, Kevin Abstract, Dominic Fike, Earl Sweatshirt, Syd, Kali Uchis, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Toro y Moi, WILLOW, Domo Genesis, Baby Rose, Maxo Kream, and more.
Flog Gnaw has always delivered headline-making moments like the group Kids See Ghosts performing live for the first time and Drake being booed offstage. This year will surely provide even more amazing moments and hopefully, it will be live-streamed. Unfortunately, if you don’t already have tickets, you are out of luck as the event is sold out!
