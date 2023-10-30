Bossip Video

Happy Monday y’all! Have you been keeping up with the new NBC series The Irrational?

The Irrational follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the sixth episode of The Irrational which features a guest appearance from none other than Malcolm-Jamal Warner. In the clip he’s getting rather spicy with Jesse L. Martin’s character, which is really fun to watch.

Check out the clip below:

Wow. Theo really acting up out here, getting spicy. We definitely want to tune in to see these two duke it out on screen. It’s pretty dope to see how both Jesse L. Martin and Malcolm-Jamal Warner have had long relationships with NBC. We kinda feel like we’ve grown up with them. Don’t you?

The Irrational’s brand new episode is airing tonight, Monday 10/30 at 10-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC

Will you be watching?